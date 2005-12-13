Work relationships: this isn't just about a parking space, is it?



I started at an alternative private school during its beginning stages and am one of three teachers who participate in a weekly meeting with the fonder of the school along with the principal and assistant principal. Those who are in this meeting were all offered a parking spot by the principal during our first year there. Street parking is usually readily avaliable but sometimes you have to ride around a bit to find one, particularly if you arrive right at opening hours when things get busier.



Laura was hired a year after me. A year and a half after starting, one day she parks in my spot. I am 7 months pregnant at the time and a little confused as to why she would decide to take my spot, particularly when I am pregnant. My colleague, Fiona, who has the spot next to mine, said they both arrived at the same time and she told her, "You know that's Blissful's spot, right?" and Laura shrugged and went on her way. I jokingly tell Laura when I see her, "You know you made a pregnant woman walk a few minutes to get to work" and she says, "Oh, sorry".



Two weeks later, she parks in my spot again and honestly I am pretty annoyed because pregnant me does not want to be dealing with this.This time I talk to her directly, explaining that when I started the principal asked me if I would like a parking space. I say that if she would like her own space, I am sure she can talk to the principal and get one. She says "Oh no, that's okay, I understand. I won't Park in YOUR spot again, I wouldn't want to take YOUR spot." Weird tone, but whatever.



Shortly after, I go on maternity leave. When I get back four months later, on my second day back to work she is in my spot. I don't say anything because maybe she had forgotten I am back. Two days later, she is in my spot again so I go and talk to her. I tell her that I really don't want to make a big deal out of it, but it stresses me out to have to worry about parking in the morning. I totally understand if she wants to have a parking spot. If that's the case, go ask the principal I am sure it won't be a problem. She says, "oh no, that's OK. I understand, I won't park in YOUR space anymore. You can have YOUR space". We then have a nice chat where I check in about her mother who is in the hospital. Everything seems smoothed over, though her emphasis on the "your" space makes me wonder if she considers it a general school space, but I feel like I've explained each time that this isn't the case.



Well, this past week she parked in my space again. It caused me to be late to work because I arrived at rush hour. I immediately wrote her an email through the school address, CCing our principal.The email was basically, "Hey, I think there must still be a misunderstaning about the parking space. I was 10 minutes late to work this morning because my spot wasn't available which bothers me. If you would like your own spot (which is completely understandable), I am sure that is feasible and it would avoid situations like this in the future. I've CCed the principal to facilitate you asking for your own spot. I have to take my son to daycare in the morning so I arrive later than before and it is really important to me to not have to struggle to find a spot in the morning. Thank you for your understanding!"



Laura responds, "Sorry, I meant to text you that I took your spot but forgot. I understand. Yes, I would like a spot if it is possible."



So, the problem is ostensibly solved, right? But I feel like the taking of the spot has come to represent something so much more. I feel like I expressed several times my needs and how her actions affected me and she just doesn't care

Even her latest apology misses the point (I don't want a text warning me that you took my spot, I need my spot to be free!).



Honestly, I am feeling hurt that she has continually done something I've asked her not to do. This is certainly compounded with the fact that she has only ever taken my spot and not those of people she is friends with at work.



Do I ask to talk o her and see if we need to clear the air or do I just let this go? She is an intelligent woman, I feel like this can't be a miscommunication but that she is trying to make a point.

