How to structure/approach this relationship conversation?



Examples:

. We were reading a portion of text at the same time. He scanned it then said, "Are you still reading? You're slow. I'm already finished," and went on to explain to me that he's a fast reader.

. We were at an exhibit the other day and I was observing one of the camouflaging displays for a while. He drifted away, returned, and said "Oh, I didn't realise you hadn't found it yet"

. When he's gaming with others, he'll highlight things he's good at e.g. mention his higher accuracy rate compared to the others every time that screen comes up, or if he's particularly good at a game mechanic he'll talk about how he's much better he is than others are at it and how awed other people have been by his skill

. We were doing related tasks and I said that I was finding mine difficult. He immediately said no, this is easy, but that's probably just because he's good at it. (Of course when he later had to do the task I was doing he couldn't do it and pronounced it a difficult task)

. When I brought up something that was bothering me, he said that he didn't bring little things like this up because it was an ability of his to weigh it against all the hardship he's endured in his life and so he can let the little things go



I don't know if I'm presenting it clearly but during the conversations, the underlying tone is that unlike other people, he has the ability to do [this thing]. These are small examples but it's more that it seems to be a permanent mindset with him so it feels like I can't write it off as single small annoyances.



Relatedly:

. he'll occasionally 'explain' obvious things things to me.

. he'll 'explain' things to me, wrongly. Often this is the most irritating when it's a subject I'd be an expert in and he has no idea about e.g. my culture



I like that he's confident about himself and I think it's good he's taking pride in his achievements, but I don't like that it extends to a constant competition with others. I don't enjoy the feeling of being suddenly dragged into a competitive headspace about things that aren't inherently competitive. It feels exhausting.



He's not this way about everything - he freely admits when he's not good at a particular thing. He doesn't overestimate his own abilities for the most part, just goes overboard about what he's good at.



Things I've ruled out:

. He apparently wasn't put in competition with siblings when younger (he says the only thing they got a bit competitive about was gaming but it didn't take long with any game before he naturally became better than them at it)

. It doesn't appear to be specific to me so it's probably not something about me that's making him feel defensive about himself (hopefully?). I praise him a few times a month about various things and remind him of all his good traits when he's feeling down about himself. I tell him that he's really smart, his work is wasting his potential, that he's an amazing dad, that he's an amazing guy in general, that kind of stuff relatively often.



In case it's relevant, we're both neurodiverse in some way - not really sure about myself but he's AuDHD.



My ideal case scenario is I have an effective chat with him without triggering hurt feelings or defensiveness and he stops doing it, but I don't really know how to go about it or if it's an ok thing to ask of someone. I'd love some ideas on how to go about this conversation, or in general how to think or feel about this behaviour.

My partner has a personality quirk that I find tedious and offputting and it's beginning to damage my feelings for him. I'd like to have a conversation with him about it, but I'm inexperienced with relationship conversations and I don't know how to approach the subject in a tactful manner given that it seems like it could potentially stem from thorny feelings, as well as being perhaps related to his neurodivergence. The gist of it is that he has a constant tendency to brag and try and put himself above others. Some examples below the fold.