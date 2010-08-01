Safe to reheat lasagna after already having heated it?

May 27, 2023

Yesterday, a friend brought me homemade lasagna with ricotta and (cooked already) ground beef. We heated it up, but it wasn't fully heated. We were in a hurry due to a birthday party, so I ate some of it (kind of lukewarm) then put it in the refrigerator. It was really good. Is it safe to bake again (this time, to doneness)?

