How can I find the naked pics in my apple photos library?
November 22, 2024 5:59 PM Subscribe
I've got close to 60,000 photos in my library. As I keep learning there are nude ones in there that have been sent to me over the years and somehow synced into it. And I keep finding them at inopportune moments. Short of going through each pic, is there any other option for searching for them? If you search DOG you get all the dog pics. Is there ANYTHING out there that helps me narrow this down?
On iOS 18: In the upper right corner of your library, you should see an icon associated with your Apple ID. If you tap that, it shows your iCloud photo settings. The first thing on the screen is “Shared With You”, which shows photos that have been sent to you and added to your library. I’d start there.
posted by bluloo at 7:38 PM on November 22 [3 favorites]
The app Orga will scan your photos for whatever you ask, including nudity.
posted by zippy at 2:05 AM on November 23 [3 favorites]
Came back to add, if you want to cut the issue off at the head, you can turn off shared photos from being displayed in your library altogether. On iOS 18, in the settings menu, scroll to the bottom to the Apps tab. Open the Messages settings, then select Shared With You. You can disable automatic sharing for all apps, or just turn off Sharing in Photos specifically.
posted by bluloo at 11:05 AM on November 24
