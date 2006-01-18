How can I find the naked pics in my apple photos library?

5:59 PM Subscribe November 22, 2024

I've got close to 60,000 photos in my library. As I keep learning there are nude ones in there that have been sent to me over the years and somehow synced into it. And I keep finding them at inopportune moments. Short of going through each pic, is there any other option for searching for them? If you search DOG you get all the dog pics. Is there ANYTHING out there that helps me narrow this down?

