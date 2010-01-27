Women-can’t-have-it-all: unsupportive parents edition



Anecdotes:



- On first hearing of my pregnancy, my mother’s immediate question was when I was going to quit my job.



- All my childhood, my SAHM mother (and my father, to a lesser extent) spoke derisively of working mothers, with a host of contradictory opinions that fit their narrative. Women do the soft useless jobs men don’t want. Women selfishly take away jobs from men who need them to support families. Women have hobbies that pay for “pocket money” which they self-aggrandize about. The most valuable role of a woman is in raising good kids.



- They have expressed their preference for a non working wife for my brother.



- They were incredibly unsupportive during the first few years of my child’s life. They didn’t help (which is fine), but they also expect(ed) me to visit them frequently (in another country) so they could see their grandchild. Which they are also justified in wanting, but put me in the position of working without childcare in a different time zone for weeks at a time. (My husband can’t travel to take on childcare at those times. My parents refuse to let me hire babysitters while I’m visiting them due to fear of paid childcare, and babysitters are not very common or reliable where they live anyway.)



- I have a husband and brother that are both publicly successful in their careers. Think, press interviews, awards, and so on. My job, while it pays better than either of theirs, is a corporate tech job with no public profile. This, to them, is consistent with their general narrative that women’s jobs are fluffy (though I’m in a male dominated field). They are extremely proud of both their successes, as am I, but promotions, etc that I get are ignored. They can’t stop talking about every little thing related to my brother’s job. I don’t think they really even know what I do because they don’t ask, and they zone out when I explain.



- Whenever I mention being tired or overwhelmed, they used to suggest I quit, and now they just ignore me. I’m not looking for help, and I say so, but they’re unwilling to provide a sympathetic ear.



- When I mentioned being stressed about layoffs, they change the topic. When my company had a massive news-making layoff recently, their way of comforting me was to say, “even if you were laid off, it’s not the end of the world” (in an irritable tone).



- My husband or brother being in a situation where they are temporarily not getting enough sleep due to work, or are stressed about work, get an outpouring of sympathy and anxiety from them, while they take it for for granted that I fly to see them twice a year with my daughter on 24 hour trips and immediately start working after landing (without childcare on that side) due to limited PTO, not to mention I had no sleep for two years and now have no time for myself.



- They frequently mention women they know who are taking “career breaks” in a way that’s clear they think it’s the right thing to do. (Sadly, it’s pretty common where they live due to the lack of reliable paid childcare and attitudes such as theirs in the workplace.)



All this is nothing tangible, but rather, the things they say make me feel guilty for working, or worthless as far as my job goes.



I anticipate commenters will suggest not visiting them often to cut down on stress, but it’s important to me to see them since I’m close to them otherwise and they’re getting older, and my daughter loves visiting, so please hold off on that. The trips will evolve as she gets older anyway.



I also have no interest in trying to change their minds.



They are otherwise good parents. It should be noted they were reasonably supportive, if less so than with my brother, of my career until I became a mom.



What I’m looking for is advice on how to ignore these things when I’m talking to them multiple times a week, and how to regain self confidence in myself after a few years of being told, explicitly and implicitly, that my career is worthless and a bad idea, by people whose approval I crave. I sometimes flirt with the idea of being a SAHM just to make them happy, and when I do achieve something at work, I’m not proud of it at all. Over time, I stopped trying to achieve a balance of childcare duties between my husband and myself, partly because I’ve given up, but also partly because I want to prove to myself that I’m an involved mom, and because I have taken it for granted he needs rest since he has more of a “real job”.



(Smart comebacks that are not hurtful to them but are also not just “here’s our tiresome daughter being a grouch again” would be a bonus.)

I’m a working mother of a young child. Ever since I got pregnant, my parents have been hinting with words and actions that I should be a SAHM. I don’t agree with them but it’s taking a toll on me. How do I dissociate given that I otherwise have a close and healthy relationship with them?