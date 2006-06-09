Good quality woven boxer shorts...but with fun patterns?



"Order some more boxer shorts from J Crew" you might say. Well, I did, and the fabric quality was much worse, the elastic was cheaper and one of them literally tore along a seam in the wash the first time through. I'm not surprised; J Crew's quality has been declining for years through rebrand after rebrand.



But anyway! I just want a couple of pairs of high quality woven boxer shorts with fun patterns that come in a comfortable XL. Bright and fun colors would be okay too. "Witty" patterns or patterns that are sex- or booze-related are not what I'm looking for here.



I am willing to pay more as long as they will stand up to pajama wear for some years. I probably do not want but will consider ultra-luxe, like, Italian boxer shorts hand-woven by nuns from cotton watered only by filtered llama tears or whatever the highest end is nowadays.



Note that I do not want knit boxer briefs; clingy clothes make me anxious.

So lo these many years ago, like probably 2012 or so, I ordered some boxer shorts with fun patterns from J Crew to wear as pajamas. They were great, but they gave up the ghost this year.