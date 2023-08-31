Were we just all dehydrated?
August 31, 2023 7:17 AM Subscribe
Growing up I never had a water bottle-- you took a couple sips from the water fountain during bathroom breaks and drank milk at lunch. Now kids (at least middle/upper class ones) always have water bottles (in the USA). Were we just dehydrated all the time?
I think of it as a way of enforcing attention and attendance. If you don't drink, you won't pee. Bathroom breaks are bad for classrooms, and bad for workplaces.
posted by seanmpuckett at 7:23 AM on August 31 [3 favorites]
I think only drinking with meals or when you actively happen to feel thirsty and you’re near a water fountain or a faucet and a cup, like everyone did before water-bottle culture got started, is fine, and didn’t mean anyone was dehydrated. Carrying water around all the time is harmless but completely unnecessary if you’re not working in the heat.
posted by LizardBreath at 7:29 AM on August 31 [15 favorites]
Now kids (at least middle/upper class ones) always have water bottles (in the USA)
30+ years of talking heads saying tap water quality in the US, with the flouride and whatnot (not actually bad), is bad will have that effect.
posted by The_Vegetables at 7:49 AM on August 31 [3 favorites]
There was this College Humor's Adam Ruins Everything episode that mentions that the fear of being dehydrated may be overblown.
posted by DetriusXii at 7:51 AM on August 31 [1 favorite]
A lot of folks find they feel better if they have water more often. I just had a long chat with a friend about how we didn't learn until our twenties how often a glass of water would perk us up when feeling sluggish. But I don't think we need to pathologize it into saying everyone was "dehydrated" either.
There may also be differences in how much water we get from food, since fresher food (soup or fruit obviously, but meat too) often has more water in it than something like chips or a granola bar. But I would be surprised if that's gotten worse over the time frame you described so it is more likely that we're just aiming for a higher point on the curve now. A water bottle is also a nice fidget object.
posted by Lady Li at 7:52 AM on August 31 [3 favorites]
Yes, I do think we were all slightly dehydrated and like seanmpuckett said above, I think schools were doing it to us on purpose. Back when I was in public school I heard more than one teacher specifically say to students that they shouldn't drink too much or too often at the fountain because then they would need to use the bathroom later and that would be DISRUPTIVE.
I'm not sure things have really gotten much better, even though most schools are accepting of kids carrying water bottles now. According to my son who graduated from high school just a couple of years ago, even though he and all of his classmates carried water bottles, a lot of them still voluntarily restricted their water intake because of how challenging it was to use the bathrooms at his school-- their teachers for the most part insisted they use bathrooms of breaks, but their breaks between classes were very short, their lunch break was very short, and the school was overcrowded and didn't actually have enough bathrooms to support the student population so when kids would try to use the bathroom on breaks there was always, always a line.
In fact I suspect one reason kids carry water bottles now is that, since they have even shorter breaks and less access to bathrooms than we did, they don't have time to use the water fountain anymore.
posted by BlueJae at 7:53 AM on August 31 [8 favorites]
The idea of pushing people to drink even when they are not thirsty has been thoroughly debunked, for example by a 2004 National Academy of Sciences panel. "The vast majority of healthy people adequately meet their daily hydration needs by letting thirst be their guide..."
Carrying water makes it easier to drink when you are thirsty, so I certainly carry one when I'm going to be walking around in the summer for several hours. I find no need to have one constantly, but there's nothing harmful in doing so. Drinking water to replace soda clearly has health benefits, and some people find that drinking more water reduces their appetite, or just makes them feel better.
posted by Mr.Know-it-some at 7:56 AM on August 31 [2 favorites]
Also the water quality in schools is often actually bad. An unfortunate number of school buildings still have lead pipes. Yes, those same schools had lead pipes when we were there, too, but back then at the turn of the century people were much more blase about poisoning kids with lead.
I had chronic headaches as a kid until I started drinking from every water fountain I passed. So in my case, yeah, probably.
posted by restless_nomad at 8:02 AM on August 31 [6 favorites]
they don't have time to use the water fountain anymore.
Right. So they ask during class. And the moment one kid gets to go, a dozen hands shoot up and ask to go as well. Now you've lost the room for 10 minutes.
So, from a teacher-traffic-management point of view, it keeps the kids in their seats. Bathroom breaks are another story but the concept of the hall pass to limit how many can go takes care of that.
posted by JoeZydeco at 8:18 AM on August 31
30+ years of talking heads saying tap water quality in the US, with the flouride and whatnot (not actually bad), is bad will have that effect.
Most of the people in my life, myself included, carry personal water bottles rather than buying a new packaged water bottle all the time.
I think some of it is just a cultural shift, and some is this overblown fear of dehydration. Those two things are probably intertwined. Two of my coworkers were just talking yesterday about how they try to get their 64 ounces every day like you're supposed to. I did not chime in to point out that it's not really necessary to do that, but many, many people still believe that.
I do drink enough now, and have for a long time, that I look back in wonder on Young Me, who only carried a water bottle on long bike rides. I think we're all living with this mystery of what was up with us in the past versus now, and our answers may be different, like Restless Nomad's headaches or the medication I'm on now that causes dry mouth so that I'm drinking all the time. I just don't look like an outlier the way I used to when I was on a similar medication 20 years ago.
Water bottles these days are really cool, also, and water bottle stickers are a fun form of self-expression.
posted by Well I never at 8:22 AM on August 31
I think there’s also a germ-phobia component to it where drinking directly from a public water fountain is considered unsanitary.
posted by Tell Me No Lies at 8:23 AM on August 31 [2 favorites]
Remember putting gum over where the water came out of the school drinking fountain? That was fun...
posted by Czjewel at 8:37 AM on August 31 [1 favorite]
In addition to other factors mentioned above
a) more people are on anti-depressants, which can make you sweat more;
b) summers are warmer than they used to be, due to climate change.
posted by chariot pulled by cassowaries at 8:38 AM on August 31 [1 favorite]
Also, most public water fountains were disabled during the pandemic, including in schools.
posted by nkknkk at 8:39 AM on August 31 [3 favorites]
When I was a kid running around whatever USAF base we were currently living on, we thought nothing of grabbing a drink from any garden hose we saw in a yard. Never cleaned 1970s-era garden hoses. Yum!
posted by COD at 8:45 AM on August 31 [2 favorites]
Like you, I grew up at a time when you didn't bring a bottle to school, except for maybe a small juice carton if you took your own lunch. Water was available to kids using the canteen at lunch time, and that was all.
I can remember being a bit thirsty sometimes, particularly in sun-trap classrooms in the afternoon. Thirsty enough to look forward to a cool drink after the 30 minute walk home, at least. Maybe occasionally thirsty enough to go and seek out a water fountain - we had a couple at secondary school, I think. There may have been one or two occasions where I felt that fuzzy-headedness and mild headache you sometimes get when a bit dehydrated, but that would have been on a rare hot day.
Incidentally, I have a friend of a similar age to me (50s) who drinks hardly anything. Like maybe a small glass of fruit juice in the morning, and that's all. She says she's just fine. Depending on your diet, you may be getting enough water just from food, as it turns out.
posted by pipeski at 9:05 AM on August 31
In the amounts people usually consume, there's no particular harm in toting around a water bottle to drink from, even when it's not hot/you're not exercising.
However, most grown adults have limited time, attention, and willpower to devote to looking after their health, and, without some unusual underlying medical condition, it is bonkers to spend it on struggling to down 64 ounces a day rather than almost anything else. We weren't dehydrated constantly back then.
posted by praemunire at 9:12 AM on August 31
I wonder if you're underestimating just how much water we consumed from water fountains? Growing up, I drank from fountains ALL THE TIME. Schools, parks, museums during field trips, you name it.
posted by capricorn at 9:16 AM on August 31 [2 favorites]
When I was in school if you wanted a drink in the middle of class time you requested a chance to go pee, and hit the drinking fountain as well as they wouldn't release you just to go drink. (There were no hall passes in those days.) You couldn't easily get permission to go pee less than an hour before recess, lunch time or the end of school. You were asked if you couldn't just hold it. So if you went to the drinking fountain and to the bathroom as soon as recess started, as we often did, your active play time was significantly reduced from the scheduled fifteen minutes that also included lining up and leaving the building and lining up and coming inside.
The two kindergarten classes had both a bathroom cubicle and a drinking fountain right in the classroom. Access to both was at will, except during circle time.
When we had gym (usually every second day) the whole class was expect to line up for the water fountain on our way to gym and on the way back, and if we attempted to dodge out of it, we might get shooed back to get into the line and have a drink whether we wanted it or no.
Drinking fountains were often out of service due to getting full of sand (probably being emptied out of shoes) and being the place you disposed of illicit chewing gum. When they were out of service we got escorted to the nearest working one.
In the very late sixties I was one of those rare kids who had a water bottle. I got sick headaches (migraines) on warm days or if they took us outside into the sun, so one was obtained for me. The water did nothing to prevent or treat the migraines, and the bottle was plastic and made any liquid in it taste funny. Not only that, but I have anhydrosis, and barely sweat at all - part of why I overheat so easily; it sucks - so I don't lose fluid from sweating the way other people do. I still got handed the water bottle and told to use it.
In the climate where I lived I don't think we got dehydrated or suffered from a serious bad effect if we did. It wasn't Arizona. People are usually very good at managing without drinking, due to our history as endurance race walkers.
Worth noting that some people drink water to reduce anxiety, the way others smoke or chew gum and gnaw on a fidget toy. And while drinking lots and lots of water over the whole day doesn't endanger the person with water intoxication, it can over time result in leaching too many minerals out of the body. It has been observed that this can contribute to osteoporosis because the kidneys filter out calcium while processing all that water into pee. The increase in osteoporosis is being blamed on people doing less weight bearing exercise nowadays, but I wonder if any part of it is because we are being encouraged to drink so much.
posted by Jane the Brown at 9:16 AM on August 31
I, too, had chronic headaches, like 3-4 days a week, from elementary to high school that I now think were caused by dehydration. I don't remember any gym teacher telling us to drink up after spending an hour running around in the sun and humidity, no healthcare experts suggesting more water when I'd complain of pain, etc.
I've never had much of a thirst drive, so I'm sure it was partly on me, but I'm still pissed about suffering so unnecessarily.
posted by It's_pecano at 9:21 AM on August 31 [3 favorites]
30+ years of talking heads saying tap water quality in the US, with the flouride and whatnot (not actually bad), is bad will have that effect.
Reusable water bottles are part of school supplies now. It's just to keep them from having to leave classroom for the water fountain if one even exists or, like, carry water around in one cupped hand or whatever.
posted by Lyn Never at 9:55 AM on August 31 [2 favorites]
I would estimate the total number of times I saw the inside of the bathrooms in middle and high school in the lowish double digits, and only that high because of menstrual needs in high school. I'm pretty sure kids should need to pee more often than that. I frequently had headaches as well, certainly way more frequently than I've ever noted as an adult.
I often did that desperate-gulping thing when I got home from school, finishing a cup of drink in one go.
When I was in college early 90s, food and drink wasn't allowed in classrooms and really only professors broke that rule, usually with a mug of coffee or water. By closer to '95 though I noticed more people carrying the big lidded coffee/drink handle mugs that the student center convenience store sold (and soda/coffee refills in it were super cheap) into class, but I don't know if that was just senior-level class students not giving a shit or an overall trend.
posted by Lyn Never at 10:16 AM on August 31
My elementary/middle school didn't even have water fountains so the only liquid we would get was the juice/milk we brought at lunch. I don't remember feeling dehydrated. Now I'm always sipping from a water bottle though.
posted by downtohisturtles at 10:31 AM on August 31
You might like this episode of the podcast "Decoder Ring" that uncovers the history of "hydration." It's really interesting! (But basically: We were fine then, we're fine now, this is mostly a way to sell Gatorade.)
posted by Charity Garfein at 10:37 AM on August 31
I was always thirsty as a kid so yeah, I was probably dehydrated. I drink more than just at meals and always carry a water bottle with me even in the house/to the park/in the car.
Also I hope no one is getting the idea that children are taking single use water bottles to school/camp, that’s not the case. Everyone carries reusable water bottles, they’re part of the required supplies list. Much easier to take a sip at your desk when thirsty than have to leave to go to the water fountain (which they use to refill their water bottles if necessary).
posted by lydhre at 10:43 AM on August 31 [1 favorite]
Back in the '70s, I think many of us who brought our lunch in a lunchbox did carry a bottle of water (or other drink) to school. Every lunchbox came with a Thermos that had a little cup as the lid; mine, at the very least, was filled with tap water at home before departing for school with a baloney sandwich packed nearby. Some people used theirs for soup, but that's still hydrating. The water bottles certainly look different these days, and they weren't attached to a backpack with a carabiner to drink from in class, but it was in no way unheard of to have a bottle of water with you.
There were also way more water fountains everywhere in the 70s and 80s; every local park had an outdoor water fountain, every building had water fountains on every floor, and virtually every store had a refrigerated water fountain next to the public bathrooms. Water fountains no longer appear to be a priority, especially the outdoor ones, and that's a real pity. I was continually running off to get a drink from a water fountain as a kid, and I still prefer water fountains to having to carry my own bottle.
posted by I EAT TAPAS at 11:04 AM on August 31 [1 favorite]
When I got out of high school and was able to drink as much as I needed, I felt much better almost all of the time. Fewer headaches, less heat intolerance. I realized then that i'd been dehydrated a lot in school. This was back in the seventies and eighties, before everybody else started carrying water bottles.
posted by metonym at 11:19 AM on August 31
