80s and 90s songs with memorable but easy to play bass lines

5:04 PM Subscribe April 21, 2023

New bass! I have played guitar some and am not an abject beginner but I don't have the very most skills. The things I've been playing along with bass-forward youtube videos of are "Psycho Killer" and "Sunday Girl." The theme need not all be CBGB but sort of arty/indie is good and maybe not much after 2000 because I'm old. Suggestions?

