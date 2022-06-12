What is this panel on my car called?
June 12, 2022 1:51 PM Subscribe
A minor accident has resulted in the loss of a rubber panel on my car, on the passenger side near the front. Can anyone tell me what this panel is called, so I don't sound like an idiot when I call the parts shop tomorrow? Pictures here, one of the driver side with the panel intact, and one of the passenger side with the hole.
front bumper air duct/vent/grille.
posted by shoesfullofdust at 2:03 PM on June 12
posted by shoesfullofdust at 2:03 PM on June 12
There are no fog lights behind that panel.
Rhizome's answer is the best. Different car companies may call it a different thing, and googling your car make and model and "parts diagram" should get you something. I wouldn't worry about sounding like an idiot. Just tell them it's the small grille on the front bumper, and they should be able to figure it out.
posted by jonathanhughes at 2:12 PM on June 12
Rhizome's answer is the best. Different car companies may call it a different thing, and googling your car make and model and "parts diagram" should get you something. I wouldn't worry about sounding like an idiot. Just tell them it's the small grille on the front bumper, and they should be able to figure it out.
posted by jonathanhughes at 2:12 PM on June 12
Response by poster: There are no fog lights, true, but I think pyro979 has it -- it sounds like I need the panel that covers the fog light area when one has no fog lights installed.
posted by JanetLand at 2:54 PM on June 12
posted by JanetLand at 2:54 PM on June 12
That was my immediate thought too. Fog lights in those areas are probably an option, but there's a panel to cover the hole on your car rather than them having to make a different bumper. Having replaced part of a plastic bumper on my car (courtesy of an unfortunate badger), I think it should snap in quite easily.
posted by pipeski at 4:04 PM on June 12 [1 favorite]
posted by pipeski at 4:04 PM on June 12 [1 favorite]
Without knowing the exact year of your Ford Fusion, it's hard to say, but I have a feeling this is just called the "side trim". It is side specific. Online they are less than $25.
When ordering a part, please give them the full VIN if possible, so they can find the exact trim and thus get you the exact OEM part.
posted by kschang at 4:57 PM on June 12
When ordering a part, please give them the full VIN if possible, so they can find the exact trim and thus get you the exact OEM part.
posted by kschang at 4:57 PM on June 12
Send them the picture along with your guess for what it is called.
posted by JohnnyGunn at 7:44 AM on June 13
posted by JohnnyGunn at 7:44 AM on June 13
You are not logged in, either login or create an account to post comments
posted by rhizome at 1:59 PM on June 12