What is this panel on my car called?
June 12, 2022 1:51 PM   Subscribe

A minor accident has resulted in the loss of a rubber panel on my car, on the passenger side near the front. Can anyone tell me what this panel is called, so I don't sound like an idiot when I call the parts shop tomorrow? Pictures here, one of the driver side with the panel intact, and one of the passenger side with the hole.
posted by JanetLand to Grab Bag (8 answers total)
 
On my car it's called an "outer air grille," but talking to a parts shop I'd say "outer lower grille insert, like below the headlight at the corner." There are almost certainly parts diagrams for your car on the internet if you want to find out the actual official name.
posted by rhizome at 1:59 PM on June 12


front bumper air duct/vent/grille.
posted by shoesfullofdust at 2:03 PM on June 12


Best answer: Try fog light cover.
posted by pyro979 at 2:04 PM on June 12


There are no fog lights behind that panel.

Rhizome's answer is the best. Different car companies may call it a different thing, and googling your car make and model and "parts diagram" should get you something. I wouldn't worry about sounding like an idiot. Just tell them it's the small grille on the front bumper, and they should be able to figure it out.
posted by jonathanhughes at 2:12 PM on June 12


Response by poster: There are no fog lights, true, but I think pyro979 has it -- it sounds like I need the panel that covers the fog light area when one has no fog lights installed.
posted by JanetLand at 2:54 PM on June 12


That was my immediate thought too. Fog lights in those areas are probably an option, but there's a panel to cover the hole on your car rather than them having to make a different bumper. Having replaced part of a plastic bumper on my car (courtesy of an unfortunate badger), I think it should snap in quite easily.
posted by pipeski at 4:04 PM on June 12 [1 favorite]


Without knowing the exact year of your Ford Fusion, it's hard to say, but I have a feeling this is just called the "side trim". It is side specific. Online they are less than $25.

When ordering a part, please give them the full VIN if possible, so they can find the exact trim and thus get you the exact OEM part.
posted by kschang at 4:57 PM on June 12


Send them the picture along with your guess for what it is called.
posted by JohnnyGunn at 7:44 AM on June 13


« Older How to teach older workers new technology?   |   Why is Lisbon not Lisboa Newer »

You are not logged in, either login or create an account to post comments



Tags

Share