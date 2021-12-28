Advice for purchasing a toy store



I've been a business owner for 9 years but I work from just a laptop. I'm in travel so my business has declined since COVID and I've been considering getting a job or possibly buying or opening another business. In my best year, I did $1 million in revenue, so I'm comfortable with owning a business, albeit a one-person business.



A popular and well-known toy store near me is up for sale because the owner is retiring. I can't share any details except to say it's been profitable for the 10 years they've owned it, enough to pay an owner's salary that would be sufficient for me. The sale price is lower than expected.



I realize there would be a huge learning curve to learn to run a retail store, and I expect managing employees, dealing with inventory, theft, cash, etc. can be challenging. However, according to the current owner, there's room for improvement and growth in the store operation which they think could increase revenue.



I have lots of questions.



1. What kind of accountant or attorney can I contact to help evaluate this opportunity? Where do I find someone qualified quickly? Are there other kinds of professionals I should be talking to?



2. How early in the process should I talk to a bank to see if would even qualify for a large enough business loan? If I can only qualify for a part of it, is it reasonable to think I could pay off part of the business over a year or two (to the current owners)?



2. What kinds of risks or issues should I be thinking of that I haven't already mentioned?



3. If they've been profitable for 10 years (even though COVID), is it reasonable to expect that this is a somewhat safe investment? I know brick-and-mortar is challenging, but this seems like a pretty safe investment as an owner/operator.



4. If you've owned a retail store, what was your experience? The current owner works just a few hours each day, so it sounds like the existing employees handle a good part of the daily operations.

