How do I improve my storytelling?



This applies to both spoken and written communication, in social and business contexts. I think there must be some foundational techniques for structuring and telling stories to make them effective, but I haven't really been able to reverse engineer them.



Are there books, websites, or other materials I should look at to learn this? Or do you have any specific tips or guidance for me?

Some people can tell the most boring story and keep an audience on the edges of their seats. On the other hand, when I try to tell people about the most interesting things I've experienced (and there are some pretty interesting ones), it tends to land with a thud. I seem to have no natural talent for storytelling, but I'm hoping it's something I can learn to improve.