Dry shampoo or other remedy for clean but sweaty hair at work?



I am in my late 40s, with thinning light brown shoulder length hair, with some waviness to it. I have hot flashes and my head and scalp get sweaty during the day at work. I usually end up just pulling my hair back into a ponytail every day, but it gets disheveled and doesn't look as nice as I would like, particularly along the hairline.



Right now I just blot my hair with paper towels, brush out any tangles, and pull it back into the ponytail to try to hide the problem. What products might best help this process and result in a more styled/professional look and can also be used fairly quickly in a work bathroom?



As a side note, so far perimenopause has been great otherwise, and has solved years of PMS symptoms and hormonal migraines.

