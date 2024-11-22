Long term grief



Hello,



It has been over two years since my beloved passed away. I am doing well. I even have met someone special and am enjoying my life. But I still, at times, think of him a lot; our life together, and (most painfully) his last weeks and days when he was very sick. I wake up very sad and just fucking miss him.



I miss other dead family members who I loved dearly, but this is more intense. I guess I thought it would fade? But I don’t want to forget about him. It is very confusing.



If you have been in this or a similar position, were there things that helped assuage this sad longing? How does it work after three years, four, years, after ten years?



I guess I need to accept I will always have this loss/pain to bear? On one hand, I want to distract myself and not sit and weep. But I also feel that I should honor my love and loss? I’ve read the standard grief memoirs but will take book recommendations.



Thank you.

