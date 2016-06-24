Does your mini-split heat pump do this?



We have two upstairs rooms that are not well cooled by our A/C, so after a few years of dealing with window units (and getting new windows installed that we don't want to ruin) we got mini-splits installed. We chose to get ones that heat and cool, and opted for the "hyper heat" model intended for cold climates. It is a Mitsubishi system installed by a reputable company.



They are the less-typical "floor mount" units because our second floor is a converted attic with angled ceilings and knee walls (sort of like



The unit in the bedroom emits a low hum, although I have not noticed the one in the other room (which is my home office) doing so. It has not really been cold since they were installed about 3 weeks ago, but on the couple of nights that it has been in the 20s (including last night) I have woken up in the middle of the night to notice that the humming noise is cycling on and off.



Last night I paid attention and didn't notice a pattern, but it would go something like this: 10 seconds hum, 10 seconds off, 20 seconds hum, 10 seconds off, 1 minute hum, 10 seconds off. I can't remember if it ever cycled off for longer than 10 seconds but the periods it was running varied in duration. This morning it seemed like it was just constantly humming with no cycling.



Our only option for where to install it is not ideal for airflow but not terrible, it's in a bit of a recessed nook, so we have the fan set to run on a higher setting (rather than auto) to keep airflow moving more. My partner and I both have alarm clocks that display interior temperature. His is very close to the unit and usually within a degree or two of the set point. I have noticed on my side of the bed, farthest from the unit and closest to north-facing but brand-new windows, it's maybe 4-5 degrees colder than the set point. I don't know how accurate those thermometers are.



We just got new mini splits installed in two upstairs rooms. The one in our bedroom is doing this thing when it's cold out and I'm not sure if it's normal operation or something we should call the installer about. If the latter, any info you might give about what could be happening would help prepare me for that conversation.