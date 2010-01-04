One weird trick for activating your butt.



Long story, but: I've been in physical therapy since July for leg pain. While I do have a herniated disk (L4/5) with some nerve compression, my right glute muscles are also not activating well, even after months of PT. The theory is that the leg issues stem from overuse, since my glute muscles aren't working as hard as they should.



Even after so many months of working with a PT, I have a really hard time squeezing my glutes. Like, I can DO it, but it involves tensing a whole lot of other muscles in the area -- think quads, hamstrings, low back, etc. I have to stiffen my entire lower body in order to really get the glutes going, and even then, both sides are weak, and the right side especially.



I will obviously talk to my PT about this too, but do y'all have any advice on how to activate JUST your glutes? Any visualizations, particular exercises, etc? I used to be a dancer and have pretty good body awareness, but my glutes seem to be out of my control ...

