Eco-friendly sex is fun.



I am polyamorous, and one of my partners and I want to try traditional PIV intercourse. (For various reasons not relevant here, I have not been able to do this in many years.)



It’s been … ahem … decades since I last bought a box of condoms. My understanding is that there are more eco-friendly contraceptives available these days.



Can anyone share their experience using vegan condoms?



Also, I’m curious to know if they are latex free or not. My partner has mentioned that traditional latex condoms have given her a physical reaction (a rash) in the past that she’d rather not have to deal with.

Are vegan condoms latex-free?