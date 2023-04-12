Eco-friendly sex is fun.
April 12, 2023 7:33 AM Subscribe
Are vegan condoms latex-free?
I am polyamorous, and one of my partners and I want to try traditional PIV intercourse. (For various reasons not relevant here, I have not been able to do this in many years.)
It’s been … ahem … decades since I last bought a box of condoms. My understanding is that there are more eco-friendly contraceptives available these days.
Can anyone share their experience using vegan condoms?
Also, I’m curious to know if they are latex free or not. My partner has mentioned that traditional latex condoms have given her a physical reaction (a rash) in the past that she’d rather not have to deal with.
I am polyamorous, and one of my partners and I want to try traditional PIV intercourse. (For various reasons not relevant here, I have not been able to do this in many years.)
It’s been … ahem … decades since I last bought a box of condoms. My understanding is that there are more eco-friendly contraceptives available these days.
Can anyone share their experience using vegan condoms?
Also, I’m curious to know if they are latex free or not. My partner has mentioned that traditional latex condoms have given her a physical reaction (a rash) in the past that she’d rather not have to deal with.
I am a cis-male, and I exclusively use vegan condoms. Latex ones are available, but in general, I prefer Polyisoprene ones. These tend to be thinner, but it really depends on the brand. My preferred brands in order: Skyn Elite (Polyisoprene), Einhorn (the best latex ones I've used). I'm in Germany, so I don't know if Einhorn is available elsewhere.
I find latex condoms to be more snug in general (I am pretty spot on average in all the condom-specific ways). They just feel thick and constrictive. Latex also pulls a lot more if there's not enough lube. And the smell :P.
The polyisoprene ones seem more flexible and comfortable. There is definitely more sensation transmission with these (for me). The ones I buy are coated in silicone oil, and they smell worse than the latex ones.
posted by Cat Pie Hurts at 7:55 AM on April 12
I find latex condoms to be more snug in general (I am pretty spot on average in all the condom-specific ways). They just feel thick and constrictive. Latex also pulls a lot more if there's not enough lube. And the smell :P.
The polyisoprene ones seem more flexible and comfortable. There is definitely more sensation transmission with these (for me). The ones I buy are coated in silicone oil, and they smell worse than the latex ones.
posted by Cat Pie Hurts at 7:55 AM on April 12
Skyn condoms are vegan, latex-free, widely available, and generally my male partners' favorite option. Since it's been a while, I recommend practicing in advance.
posted by metasarah at 2:31 PM on April 12
posted by metasarah at 2:31 PM on April 12
« Older Tell me about hiring people through Taskrabbit | ideal Mac iTunes replacement for HUGE music... Newer »
You are not logged in, either login or create an account to post comments
posted by CleverClover at 7:44 AM on April 12