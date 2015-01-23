What to do with old Palm & Handspring PDAs?
December 17, 2022 6:30 PM Subscribe
I have a number of PDAs from years past. They all power up and run, and all are in good-to-great condition. It seems a shame to recycle them. What can I do with them?
The inventory is
I checked eBay but the going prices are not worth the time it would take to package them and sell them there. I'd be happy to send them to a computer/electronics museum – are there any that would take them? (I'm in the US, in California.) Or should I keep them for another 20 years and hope they'll have some collectors' value then?
The inventory is
- A Palm Treo 650 (for the Cingular network)
- A Palm Tungsten C
- A Palm Tungsten T3
- Two Handspring Visors
I checked eBay but the going prices are not worth the time it would take to package them and sell them there. I'd be happy to send them to a computer/electronics museum – are there any that would take them? (I'm in the US, in California.) Or should I keep them for another 20 years and hope they'll have some collectors' value then?
There's a museum of computer technology in the South Bay I went to years ago. No idea if they'd take them or already have them, but I seem to recall that PDA's were in there.
posted by jenfullmoon at 8:00 PM on December 17
posted by jenfullmoon at 8:00 PM on December 17
If they're still readily available on eBay for cheap I don't see a museum being even slightly interested. These were mass-produced devices and while they're not as prevalent these days, they're not rare, either. It's possible they might become interesting/rare later on and become worth more (see also what's going on with old Commodore machines), but there's no real guarantee of that either. You might be able to get rid of them via a local freecycle group or something.
If you do decide to save them, make sure you remove the batteries; they have a tendency to leak and damage electronics over time.
posted by Aleyn at 9:42 PM on December 17 [1 favorite]
If you do decide to save them, make sure you remove the batteries; they have a tendency to leak and damage electronics over time.
posted by Aleyn at 9:42 PM on December 17 [1 favorite]
You are not logged in, either login or create an account to post comments
posted by COD at 7:55 PM on December 17 [1 favorite]