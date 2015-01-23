What to do with old Palm & Handspring PDAs?

A Palm Treo 650 (for the Cingular network) A Palm Tungsten C A Palm Tungsten T3 Two Handspring Visors

The inventory isplus chargers, styluses, and in some cases the original boxes and manuals.I checked eBay but the going prices are not worth the time it would take to package them and sell them there. I'd be happy to send them to a computer/electronics museum – are there any that would take them? (I'm in the US, in California.) Or should I keep them for another 20 years and hope they'll have some collectors' value then?