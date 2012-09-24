How to talk about making families when things can get contentious
December 31, 2024 7:19 PM Subscribe
My partner and I are two queer women. One of us is adopted, and the other is donor-conceived. We both have strong feelings about family and identity but are generally private. As such, we usually do not disclose that we are adopted or donor-conceived unless we have a very close or intimate relationship with someone. We are married and at an age where many of our friends have children. We will not be using any assisted reproductive technologies or adopting if we decide to bring children into our family. Usually, we avoid having detailed conversations around this topic, but in some cases, it's unavoidable, and I'd like some help navigating these situations.
Most of the time, if someone asks if we are considering having children, we say something superficial because we don't feel the need to engage in this conversation. Still, very occasionally, there will arise a situation where we are asked about our specific feelings on either adoption or donor conception. We will usually say, "Because of our experience with [adoption/being a DCP], that's not something I will consider for our family," but more recently, we have been wanting to say more. Our friends, a lesbian couple, disclosed to us they were looking into donor conception and wanted to know if we were interested in having children. These were newer friends, and we realized they did not know our histories as the topic had not yet come up. We had become close with them over a shared unique hobby and had been spending a lot of time together, doing unique hobby and just hanging out. We disclosed to them our identities and why this influenced us against using assisted reproductive technology and adoption. We tried to emphasize that this was our choice based on our lived experience, but part of the couple became hostile, and an argument ensued. The couple accused us of being sanctimonious. We left their house earlier than planned that night, feeling ill at ease. I sent a text to the member of the couple I am closer to a few days later, saying that I was sorry things got heated, and I think we all could have expressed ourselves better, and I could understand if this was not something that they felt we could discuss in the future but I hoped we could continue seeing each other through our mutual hobby. Friend texted back that they were also sorry, but didn't think it would be a good idea to interact around shared hobby during their family planning time since this was a painful topic for us. I have not responded as it doesn't seem useful.
What would be the best way to proceed in these situations, where we have strong feelings and feel we have valuable input, and the other side similarly has strong feelings and needs to be heard? This is such a difficult thing to discuss because emotions run very high around family-making, and my partner and I have both endured trauma around our respective experiences with adoption and being a DCP.
Both my partner and I are in therapy, and have found community with identity groups. Still, we really struggle with how to have this conversation, especially in a queer space where family building options are so limited.
We are not looking to have a debate about the ethics/morals surrounding adoption or donor conception; we are looking for advice on how to better communicate around this topic, especially since it is SO charged. We recognize that this would include holding space for other people's hopes, dreams, and ethical frameworks.
Speaking as someone who's never had kids, (some) people go insane when planning their families. It activates a level of self-centeredness that can be truly staggering. Your opinions, while strongly held, are in the minority. I think this is a topic you should just decline to engage with at all except with the closest of friends. Even then it's risky. (It's hardly fair to solicit your opinions and then complain of your sanctimony...but here you are.)
posted by praemunire at 8:14 PM on December 31 [4 favorites]
Yes to what Dolley and praemunire said.
While I am well beyond child rearing years, as someone who is adopted, I have strong feelings about this issue as well. You and your partner were asked for your opinions/input. If your friends were seeking unconditional support, that's not something you could give based on your lived experiences. In a hypothetical future situation, I would start by first saying that adoption/donor conceived pregnancies are emotionally complicated and then state that my personal experience as an adoptee was not positive. And I wouldn't engage in an argument on the issue.
posted by Scout405 at 8:18 PM on December 31 [1 favorite]
Of course I don't know exactly what you said to the other couple, but it sounds like you expressed your opinions about how YOU will bring kids into your life. It doesn't sound like you were telling them what they should or shouldn't do. Thats the approach I'd take. I'm not sure why the conversation got heated, unless they felt judged in some way. Honestly the way you explained it--it sounds like this was their problem and not anything you did.
My partner and I (both women) have a donor conceived kid and I think would've been interested in (and respectful of) the experience of a donor conceived adult. Also as an adult, I would be prepared for a negative experience being shared with me or I wouldn't have asked, honestly. I did find it helpful to be around other queer folks when we were figuring the kid stuff out because it felt like these conversations were easier. I'm really sorry this one wasn't.
posted by jdl at 8:46 PM on December 31 [3 favorites]
I think there are tons of people who hear "I wouldn't do that" as "you shouldn't do that" and react accordingly. Sure you aren't literally telling them what to do, or that you judge them for making choices you wouldn't have made, but people can read between the lines and feel judged anyway. Which isn't entirely unfair, as it's very common to judge people negatively when they make choices you wouldn't consider.
You don't have to share any of your reasons if you don't want to. If I were you, I wouldn't. If you do, make it very clear that you are opting out of the choice that shaped your childhood because of your own personal trauma and not because you think it's impossible to do right (assuming this is the case or that you're okay claiming it is). Because if you do actually think it's impossible to be a good parent to an adopted or donor conceived child, then you are definitely judging the person attempting it, and they aren't wrong to feel attacked.
posted by potrzebie at 9:02 PM on December 31
I do think there's a tension betwen "more recently, we have been wanting to say more" and "we tried to emphasize that this was our choice". I think if someone had endured bad experiences as a DCP or adoptee, and wanted to say more about those experiences, the only way I could interpret this as not reflecting on my own reproductive choices is if they made very clear why their situation was unique and different to my own.
Which I do think is the right approach! But I kind of struggle to see how it would work. You'd need a script that was primarily self-effacement: "Oh, actually, it's awful, but we kind of can't. You see, my parter has strong feelings about adoption from having been adopted, and I really had a hard time with being DCP - so we're kind of stuck! But we think they're both great routes in isolation, especially if you do it right."
And of course, you might *not* think they're great routes in isolation. It doesn't sound like it!
posted by wattle at 9:26 PM on December 31
Just because someone asks you a question doesn't mean you have to answer if you don't want to.
Just wanted to reinforce this point.
...I've got a slightly-but-not-excessively-snarky line I trot out whenever I'm asked something I'd prefer to avoid. It's not relevant to your experience, so I won't inflict it on you, but perhaps something similar would work?
My line is reasonably carefully crafted so that it's mildly amusing, but also mildly awkward, and discourages people from digging further while simultaneously hinting I'm willing to discuss the matter further in some cases (yeah, I spent like a weekend working on it, embarrassingly enough, but I've used it dozens of times since then so I think it was worth it).
posted by aramaic at 9:51 PM on December 31 [2 favorites]
You didn't do anything wrong here. They asked, you answered, they just didn't like what you had to say. They expected validation, because they are naive and do not know enough yet about the complicated path they are just starting down which you have already walked. This happens around these very personal choices. It's sad to lose such a promising new friendship, but I don't think you need to not share information when you want to share it/think it's relevant/have been specifically asked to share, even if it turns out people don't like the answer. Perhaps in the future this couple will wish they had listened to you.
posted by shadygrove at 12:16 AM on January 1 [1 favorite]
Also, since you were close contacts and this is so immediate for them, it would have kept coming up, and anything you would have said would have brought you back to the central conflict, including "this is too personal to discuss." Best to have it out now.
posted by shadygrove at 12:59 AM on January 1
I think going forward that you and your partner should both work on being more comfortable talking about your pasts in this respect. Not because you did anything wrong before - the other couple you describe sounds boundary crossing and not worth your time - but because, as you know, this is a big topic in adult queer spaces and you two have some really valuable input.
I think practicing telling your stories at different levels of detail will be very helpful to you. Story telling is a learned skill! Knowing when, where, and to whom you should tell what things to needs a level of confidence you don’t currently have. Start out working with your partner, telling each other your experiences and slowly choosing the kinds of phrases and aspects of your experiences you think are more or less important for expressing your key points. If you have close friends who already know these things about you, you can ask that they be a listener as well; of course a therapist or counselor would be excellent for this too.
Also work with each other practicing simple rebuffing phrases, like those mentioned above. Something like “it’s really not my place to say what you guys should do” or “I have complicated experiences with that, I can’t get into it right now” and then changing the subject. Or turn the question around so you share even less about yourself: “everyone’s different! What have you looked into so far?” and quietly listening. Or a simple white lie “I really don’t know much about that!” and shrugging. If someone gets that last one at first but later down the line you grow closer and have deeper conversations where you feel safe to share, they will shrug off the white lie because they will have context.
People are really intense and high key about children, pregnancy, and everything family planning. But if you practice and work on how you want to say things ahead of time, you will be better able to judge how the interaction is going when you are saying them, and adjust better in the moment to the other person’s reactions.
posted by Mizu at 1:05 AM on January 1
