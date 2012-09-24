How to talk about making families when things can get contentious



Most of the time, if someone asks if we are considering having children, we say something superficial because we don't feel the need to engage in this conversation. Still, very occasionally, there will arise a situation where we are asked about our specific feelings on either adoption or donor conception. We will usually say, "Because of our experience with [adoption/being a DCP], that's not something I will consider for our family," but more recently, we have been wanting to say more. Our friends, a lesbian couple, disclosed to us they were looking into donor conception and wanted to know if we were interested in having children. These were newer friends, and we realized they did not know our histories as the topic had not yet come up. We had become close with them over a shared unique hobby and had been spending a lot of time together, doing unique hobby and just hanging out. We disclosed to them our identities and why this influenced us against using assisted reproductive technology and adoption. We tried to emphasize that this was our choice based on our lived experience, but part of the couple became hostile, and an argument ensued. The couple accused us of being sanctimonious. We left their house earlier than planned that night, feeling ill at ease. I sent a text to the member of the couple I am closer to a few days later, saying that I was sorry things got heated, and I think we all could have expressed ourselves better, and I could understand if this was not something that they felt we could discuss in the future but I hoped we could continue seeing each other through our mutual hobby. Friend texted back that they were also sorry, but didn't think it would be a good idea to interact around shared hobby during their family planning time since this was a painful topic for us. I have not responded as it doesn't seem useful.



What would be the best way to proceed in these situations, where we have strong feelings and feel we have valuable input, and the other side similarly has strong feelings and needs to be heard? This is such a difficult thing to discuss because emotions run very high around family-making, and my partner and I have both endured trauma around our respective experiences with adoption and being a DCP.



Both my partner and I are in therapy, and have found community with identity groups. Still, we really struggle with how to have this conversation, especially in a queer space where family building options are so limited.



We are not looking to have a debate about the ethics/morals surrounding adoption or donor conception; we are looking for advice on how to better communicate around this topic, especially since it is SO charged. We recognize that this would include holding space for other people's hopes, dreams, and ethical frameworks.

My partner and I are two queer women. One of us is adopted, and the other is donor-conceived. We both have strong feelings about family and identity but are generally private. As such, we usually do not disclose that we are adopted or donor-conceived unless we have a very close or intimate relationship with someone. We are married and at an age where many of our friends have children. We will not be using any assisted reproductive technologies or adopting if we decide to bring children into our family. Usually, we avoid having detailed conversations around this topic, but in some cases, it's unavoidable, and I'd like some help navigating these situations.