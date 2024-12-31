Alternatives to Airpods?

9:26 AM December 31, 2024

I currently have airpods that are on their last legs. I would like suggestions for alternatives. What I hate about airpods is they are always falling out of my ears, I would like earbuds that are a little more secure. What I love about airpods is the ability to tap them to turn the audio on or off. I am not super picky about audio quality, and cheaper is better, but not a strict limit. Oh, not sure that this matters, but it would be for use with mac devices.

