Alternatives to Airpods?
December 31, 2024 9:26 AM Subscribe
I currently have airpods that are on their last legs. I would like suggestions for alternatives. What I hate about airpods is they are always falling out of my ears, I would like earbuds that are a little more secure. What I love about airpods is the ability to tap them to turn the audio on or off. I am not super picky about audio quality, and cheaper is better, but not a strict limit. Oh, not sure that this matters, but it would be for use with mac devices.
I use Nothing ear. Made by the people who made the OnePlus phone and now the Nothing Phone & accessories. Tap on/off (as well as other tap controls) and good sound quality for the price. Since most ear-buds are much of a muchness in terms of staying attached (that's down to your ears/the buds) their Open Ear might be better for you?
posted by deeker at 9:42 AM on December 31
A lot of the Apple alternatives have replaceable tips in different sizes (like those in this Wirecutter list). Maybe that would solve the falling out problem?
I ended up getting a cheap pair held by a lanyard for situations where I'm more likely to lose them.
posted by mullacc at 9:42 AM on December 31
I ended up getting a cheap pair held by a lanyard for situations where I'm more likely to lose them.
You might want to try the current generation of AirPods, the shape continues to be tweaked… Personally I’d go with the Pros, but there are plenty of options, including the Apple owned Beats. Here’s another set of Apple focused reviews…
posted by rambling wanderlust at 9:43 AM on December 31 [1 favorite]
I didn’t like them falling out of my ears either. My daughter told me to get some alternate foam ear tips. Now they don’t fall out of my ears. I’m sure there are others that work too, just added a link so folks know what I’m getting at. There are probably others that work with non-earduds too.
posted by Gilgamesh's Chauffeur at 9:46 AM on December 31 [2 favorites]
I have these JLab Go Sport headphones (yes, in this hideous yellow color, but they are also available in neutrals). They generally go for $25-30.
I got them on the way to the airport when I forgot my "good" headphones and they were basically the only thing available. I own higher-rated, better-reviewed headphones of various kinds but I actually like these a lot and they've become my go-to headphones. I like that the loop keeps them on my ear, and the yellow color sure does make them easier to find in bags/nightstand drawers/etc. The loops don't interfere with my glasses, though YMMV.
You double tap the right earbud to start and stop the audio, and you can also control the volume by single-tapping and skip ahead/back by long-pressing.
posted by mskyle at 9:49 AM on December 31 [1 favorite]
I hated the old AirPods I had, but the Pros 2 I got a few months ago are so much better at staying in my ears.
posted by moosedogtoo at 10:06 AM on December 31
I use Jabra Elite 65t earbuds with my Mac, iPhone, and iPad. They come with silicone tips in several sizes, and I've occasionally used them while running without them falling out. The button on the right earbud lets you start and stop audio (and also pass external audio through to the speakers), and the rocker button on the left earbud lets you change volume and move to the next or previous track.
posted by brianogilvie at 10:23 AM on December 31
Both myself and more practical child have the Anker Soundcore A40 earbuds. they come with multiple silicone ear dinguses you you can find the right fit. They stay in my and the boy's ears when running or working out, have a nice intuitive app for configuration, and are sub $50 on amazon and under 60 at newegg
posted by Dr. Twist at 10:41 AM on December 31 [1 favorite]
I have the Beats Fit Pro, which work well in the Apple ecosystem because they use the same chip as AirPods. They’re pretty good but I do honestly prefer AirPod Pros.
posted by neushoorn at 11:18 AM on December 31
AirPods fit me so badly that I don’t need to shake or tilt my head for them to fall out- they simply won’t sit in my ears in the first place. It’s like trying to hang your coat on a blank wall.
AirPods Pro fit me absolutely perfectly, and have never fallen out in several years use, including long distance running in the rain.
posted by Pre-Taped Call In Show at 11:40 AM on December 31 [2 favorites]
I have terrible luck with any sort of ear buds... they won't stay unless I use tiny replacement tips, and then it's still hit and miss.
I'd had my best success with ones that were wired together... so the most recent thing I've tried are Shokz conductive headphones, and I adore them. (I have a pair that connects at the back, but they do have an on-ear version.) No more trouble with constantly dropping ear buds is a win!
posted by stormyteal at 12:09 PM on December 31 [1 favorite]
+1 for Nothing ear (and they're on sale for $115 RN)
posted by 7 Minutes of Madness at 12:23 PM on December 31
I have a wide gap between the two bits of cartilage at the bottom of my ear (my antitragus points out, not up) and standard earbuds fall out for me every ten or fifteen minutes. After years of wearing the sort of earbuds that you push into your ear canals, I became intolerant of them. I use Beats Fit Pro, mentioned above, which have a little flexible "wingtip" that hooks into one of the other folds of my ears. I think I've had them fall out maybe twice in as many years, which isn't bad considering how comfortable they are. They're a little bass heavy, but not as bad as some of the other headphones I've heard. They connect natively to Apple products. Don't pay full price; they regularly go on sale for around $150.
posted by fedward at 12:27 PM on December 31
I have weird small ear canals that no Apple earbud has ever fit into. Jabra Elite 65t with the smallest tip size (it comes with 3) very rarely falls out. You can tap to pause. I think most wireless earbuds do that.
posted by umwelt at 12:59 PM on December 31 [1 favorite]
one thing I've noticed with non-Apple earbuds is that the minimum volume is often quite a bit louder than I get with Apple earbuds. (This may be less of an issue if you're going past the 20-40 dollar price point that I've experimented with). Something to consider.
posted by dismas at 1:52 PM on December 31
The Nothing Ear buds will work with Mac. I used them for quite a while. I switched to Airpods Pro 2, which are for sure better. Both have a similar fit.
And regular Airpods don't stay in my ears either. The Pro 2 do for sure.
posted by dobbs at 2:37 PM on December 31
I like AirPods (non-Pro) because they don't have silicon tips (or foam or anything else) that go deep into my air canals, since those get very uncomfortable for me after at MOST 30-45 minutes. I've had the original AirPods, AirPods 3, and the newer AirPods 4, and honestly they do all fit me pretty securely and very comfortably for multiple hours.
That said, the first 2 generations had the same shape, but the 3s have a fatter shape that will fit some people better than the original ones. The 4s have a still different shape, slimmer, but a little more contoured. For me I'd say they are the best fitting so far. It's very YMMV, since ears vary so much, but all this is to say that a different/later model might work a lot better for you than previous ones.
I wear glasses, so on ear and over ear headphones and the kinds of sporty buds that go over and around the top of the ear like the Nothing Ear (open) ones don't usually play nicely with the glasses' arms, but I've recently tried a couple of ear clip style ones: Anker Soundcore c40i and JVC Nearphones. Both are interesting...sound quality is not quite as good without a seal (and obviously no noise cancelation, good for awareness, bad for sound isolation), but it feels very good to let my ears breathe. They are also pretty secure on my ears, but might be comfortable for one person and painful for another, depending on the particulars of your ears.
posted by Pryde at 4:01 PM on December 31
I was still typing when I saw Pryde's comment just above about ear clip style vs. loops. I came in to recommend an earloop style similar to the JLab Go Sport model that mskyle recommended up thread or the Nothing Open Ear that someone mentioned. I wear eyeglasses all the time and I have the Anker Soundcore Sport X20. The ear loops keep them secure for vigorous exercise (like running or burpees). The price point for the Sport X20 is about $80 retail; that is enough to get you noise cancelling modes. Any of the Anker Soundcore models mentioned in this thread will talk to an app that gives you the ability to program the L and R button to do different things for single press, double press, and long press. I use them with an iPhone and a Macbook air.
posted by BlueTongueLizard at 4:19 PM on December 31
AirPods Pro 2 fit even better than the originals in my ears, and in my wife's ears as well (and she's really picky/difficult to fit. They're on sale at Amazon for $189, and in my mind are an incredible bargain. They're returnable to Amazon through January 15 if they don't work for you.
posted by lhauser at 5:56 PM on December 31
The PowerBeats Pro fulfilled my requirements of made by Beats (Apple) to integrate w the iPhone, earbud-style, but also completely secure as it has “wings” that go above your ear. It’s bulkier but for years it’s great for everything from work to sport.
They’re discontinued, new model coming out this year so you can be patient or if you look now amazing deals on it.
posted by artificialard at 8:39 PM on December 31
