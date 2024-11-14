How can I stay warm this winter?
November 14, 2024 3:08 PM Subscribe
My apartment has a bunch of problems that make it hard for me to be warm in cold weather. What can I do about this?
I live in a studio apartment that's part of a triplex. I have one window a/c unit on the west side of my apartment near my bed, so that part of my home is usually okay. But if it gets too cold outside, the east side (which also has windows) and the bathroom get unpleasantly chilly. This is especially bad in the mornings, when I have to shower in a cold bathroom, and in the evenings, when I sometimes will stay in bed and skip dinner rather than getting up to cook because I don't want to be cold.
The electricity in my apartment is kind of weird and I can't plug in too much stuff at a time, which is why I don't just buy a bunch of space heaters and a heated blanket. I wear sweaters and pajama pants (and a hat if it's really cold, and gloves one horrible winter) around the house and that's... okay... but I wonder if I can do better.
I'm looking for any advice you have about staying warm that doesn't involve anything that needs to be plugged in or permanently changing anything in my apartment. (I can charge stuff if I need to.) I would like to avoid open flames or anything else that might harm my extremely nosy cat. I'm open to recommendations for extra warm clothes or blankets, devices that create heat, behavior/habit changes, thinking really hard about fireplaces, whatever creative solutions you can think of really. I'm not able to move or fix the electricity problems right now, so please don't suggest that.
Also I live in South Carolina, so when I say cold I mean 30-40 degrees at night at the coldest. I'm just sensitive :)
Thank you!
I lived in a place like that once. We did a lot of meals that required a long time on the stove/oven because it warmed up the kitchen. Stove top might be a little tricky with the curious cat but running the oven for a couple starting mid-afternoon to cook dinner might make a cozy kitchen when it comes time to eat.
This could combine well with hanging curtains inside the apartment to subdivide it into smaller spaces, maybe that oven could heat a smaller dining area where it would have less effect over the whole studio.
Also if you can add layers of insulation over the windows it could help a lot. Heavier curtains and/or the plastic film products.
A spaceheater on a timer might work for the bathroom? If it can turn on while there's no other load on in the apartment, and then turn it off when once the bathroom is warmed it should hold heat long enough especially when supplemented with the heat from the shower?
posted by platypus of the universe at 3:27 PM on November 14 [2 favorites]
If the windows are leaking or are causing a draft, up north we use these plastic sheets (as noted by others above) over them, that you tape down around the window frame and make drum tight with a hairdryer. I've used them in a very leaky old apartment and they really helped.
posted by chiefthe at 3:29 PM on November 14 [4 favorites]
I have also used the plastic sheets successfully. For particularly bad windows, you can also adhere bubble wrap to them by just spraying the glass with a bit of water and pressing the bubble wrap on top. Doing the bubble wrap and then the shrink-wrap plastic film works better than either alone.
In my coldest apartment, I hung blankets and lengths of felt (very cheap per yard at the fabric store) over both windows and walls. It definitely helped, though it made the place rather dark. It was worth it, though.
posted by ourobouros at 3:34 PM on November 14 [3 favorites]
If you need need warmth and don't need sunlight, buy some extruded polystyrene sheets at the home depot and have them cut them to the precise interior dimension of your windows. Then you can just friction fit them in there (and out easily when you don't want them anymore).
My roommates and I did this in a very drafty apartment for a few years right after college. Kept it SUPER warm, our heating bill was literally a third of everyone else in the building (our landlady even called me concerned and asking if we were okay because we weren't using the heat), and at least for me I thought the rosy glow of sunlight through the pink polystyrene was soothing, like returning to the womb. YMMV.
posted by phunniemee at 3:34 PM on November 14 [6 favorites]
The plastic window sheets were great for me in an old cold apartment, too.
Other options - hot tea or cider or cocoa and a good thermos to keep it warm for a long time, good for warming hands and maybe also insides. Chargeable warming insoles in your slippers. Hot water bottle and/or microwaveable heating pad. Consider whether you can shower at a warmer time of day, or hell, if you have access to a gym or a workplace shower or something, shower there sometimes.
My cats are 1000 times more likely to snuggle with me if I’m under a blanket with a texture they like, and they’re so warm if they sleep on me - if your cat likes certain textures, take shameless advantage of that!
Also, maybe keep some protein bars or other shelf stable snack by the bed so that when you’re just too darn cold, you can still get some calories into yourself.
posted by Stacey at 3:44 PM on November 14
Plastic film over the windows (as noted by several others above), using a hairdryer during application to pull it taut. Example. This comes off in the spring.
Plug any remaining gaps (windows, doors, and elsewhere) with weatherstripping (many options - tape, foam, moldable "clay").
If the walls are cold to the touch, consider hanging some big fabric on the walls to create an air pocket and create a barrier for drafts. Hanging heavy fabric across a doorway could also work to seal off a cold part of the house. If you really want to go all out, buy some big foamboard insulation panels (like 4x8' and 1-2" thick) and put them up around the walls of your house, then cover them up with fabric.
Down everything. Big down blanket to sleep with. Down parka to wear around the house. Down blanket on the couch. Down vest for a less bulky option.
Wool everything. Wool long-sleeved shirts, wool sweater, wool socks, wool hat, optionally wool pants but the torso and extremities are higher priority.
Hot beverages. Tea, soup, or just plain hot water. Makes a huge difference. If you're cold, drinking something hot should be step 1 for warming up.
Hot water bottle to sleep with and/or be a source of warmth under blankets when you're on the couch. Boiling water in a Nalgene in a sock works well.
Shoes with thick insulating soles, like heavy-duty slippers, so you're not losing heat to the floor.
Battery powered vest? Electric blanket (they don't usually use much electricity)?
posted by danceswithlight at 3:45 PM on November 14 [5 favorites]
Weatherstripping on all leaking doors and windows. Plastic sheeting over windows and the one with the air conditioner too
posted by Czjewel at 3:50 PM on November 14
Depending on where you are specifically located, your landlord may be required to fix the electricity and/or heat. They may be required to keep the temperature indoors no lower than a certain number. It is worth looking into this at a local level if you can. My brief googling indicates that at the state level, the landlord has to keep electricity and heating in good repair...but how this is enforced and what that means is best interpreted locally.
Polystyrene (with newspaper behind it) or the plastic insulating sheets that you fit with a hair dryer are great at blocking heat from escaping through windows. Tacking up rugs on your walls will also help the room hold heat better. One option is to keep one room warm by insulating the hell out of it with blankets and rugs on the walls, windows blocked off, and a radiant space heater, and just accepting that the rest of the apartment is the same as going outside. Put a pan of water on top of the heater to gently humidify without having to plug in a humidifier-- himidity makes it feel warmer. I'd also suggest showering at night instead, so you can go get in bed instead of suffer through a morning shower. Or, go to the gym early in the morning and shower there before the rest of the day.
Really though, if you can't use your apartment because it's too cold, it's time to look up a tenants' union in your area.
posted by blnkfrnk at 4:34 PM on November 14 [5 favorites]
Adding to danceswithlight's clothing recommendations: Silk thermal underwear, fleece pullover, sweatpants or wool tights, wool or wool-with-Thinsulate-liner fingerless gloves (or snip the fingertips off of a regular pair of gloves), slippers with fleece lining. Layering like that is amazingly effective! Down is good too, but it's a little bulky for lounging around in and you can get most of the same effect with silk+wool layers. Save the down for blankets/throws (also recommended)
Keep tomorrow's clothes in bed with you so they're not cold when you put them on in the morning.
posted by Greg_Ace at 4:38 PM on November 14 [3 favorites]
Oh - and cover bare floors with area rugs wherever possible.
posted by Greg_Ace at 4:38 PM on November 14
Could you switch your schedule around so you're showering in the evening? I'm thinking that then you're warm on the inside going into cooking dinner, and eating is only going to help. Both because you can make hot food, and because you need the energy to feel warm. I also just find the idea less psychologically daunting than waking up to a cold shower, which has got to be worth something too!
posted by teremala at 5:15 PM on November 14 [3 favorites]
Electric blankets use about 50-140 watts of electricity compared to the usually 1200-1800 watts it takes to run a heating element on a heater, oven, toaster, hair dryer, water heater. So assuming you mean your breakers trip if you run anything good versus you only have two plugs or something, electric blankets really are the way to go.
Our winter procedure is to put a twin-sized electric blanket on the sofa and sit on that. Warm ass/back equals warm core equals pretty warm extremities if you get under a blanket. The bed gets a heated mattress pad.
Hot water bottles are great. In really cold weather, when we're having TV time, I sit with one on my abdomen/lap and my hands rest on it, and then the other goes into a floor-blanket-nest with my feet. My other winter must-have is a wearable blanket - some people like the pull-over version but it makes me feel too restrained and I don't really want sleeves so I like the cape/wrap/poncho style.
Every other winter I end up buying 3-4 pairs of Target's cheap knit gloves, and I snip the very ends of the fingers off with scissors to give me some grip strength. Eventually my husband and I lose all but one of them and I start over.
posted by Lyn Never at 5:24 PM on November 14 [6 favorites]
I wore a big fluffy robe as a housecoat over my clothes when I lived in a poorly heated apartment. I also had a character onesie that I bought for a Halloween costume that I would wear when it got really cold, that thing was like an oven.
I also showered in the evening and often heated a heading pad in the microwave (the kind with the beanie baby sort of pebbles inside) and put it into bed with me to heat it up quickly.
posted by A Blue Moon at 5:24 PM on November 14 [1 favorite]
If you can figure out where the cold is leaking, you can insulate, or caulk. On a bright sunny day when the sun is not shining directly on your windows, turn off your lights and look for any cracks. There are sometimes cracks around badly fitting windows. You can also use a candle flame to look for drafts. The flame will lean in the direction the draft is traveling or it will flicker wildly, even when the candle is standing motionless on a surface. On a cold day, using your hands to touch your walls and window frames. If the house exterior is missing siding, or insulation, your heat may largely be leaking through one location. You might be able to detect that all your heat is going out through one wall, or you might figure out that you have single glazing and all your heat is going out your windows.
If you know where the heat is escape it makes it much easier to find solutions to keep the heat trapped in the apartment. If your walls are fine, but the heat is all going out the windows, then heavy drapes or plastic window sheets and weatherstripping is the way to go. If the heat is all escaping through the air conditioner, covering up that will make a big difference. If the building just has no insulation and cheap siding, then you may want to line the walls with some kind of insulation, such as the polystyrene siding - but keep in mind that some materials can be a serious risk if there were a fire.
You also want to know if your floors are bitterly cold, so get a thermometer and put it on the floor and on a low shelf and on a high shelf and test if the temperature varies a lot. If it does, sometimes you can get a lot more comfortable by rearranging your furniture. If the heat is escaping out your back door in the kitchen, you might find the kitchen much more tolerable if you move your pantry storage and recycling nearer to the door and have your kitchen table on the other side beside the radiator.
All your heat might be escaping from the bathroom, if it has vents. Sometimes closing the bathroom door can make the rest of the apartment cozy, but that can mean that the toilet seat is so cold it makes you shudder to sit down on it, and taking a shower is out of the question.
What type of heat do you have? Sometimes there is a really simple fix, because your heating system needs some minor maintenance. You might have a baseboard electric heater which has failed, or you might have ancient steam radiators which need bleeding, or you might be living in an apartment with a broken zone valve. If you speak to your landlord about this, get some facts together, and let them know casually, not that you are demanding they fix the broken heater, but making sure they know the radiator in the kitchen is producing so little heat that it might result in condensation issues or frozen pipes if the temperature plummets. If you are lucky they will care about things like this, and if the fix is a simple one, like replacing a broken thermostat, they might act on it.
Of the floors are cold, get a rug and a footstool or two, to put under your feet while you are sitting down. That can make a big difference. So can wool socks and good solid slippers. Pajama pants in the house may not be sufficient, especially if they are cheap microfibre fleece which is not warm at all, as it only looks thick and lush, and will only trap your body heat in the summer. When you are trying to stay warm you will do a lot better with natural fibres. Keep in mind that you can wear two pairs of pajama pants, layered, or pajama pants under sweat pants if you want to wear lounge wear. Large loose garments that go over each other can make you very comfortable, without feeling restrictive. It's often smart to wear a hoodie in the house, with the hood up.
One good routine to get to in a cold house is to bake potatoes in your oven. A baked potato in the evening takes very little effort, as it can be baked in its skin straight on the oven rack, but will heat up both the kitchen and your insides. They are comforting at bedtime. Winter is baking season, so look for those kinds of frozen dinners you can throw in an oven for 45 minutes, such as a frozen lasagna, or make biscuits, or get into making stews and roasts in the oven, cooking them for a long time at a relatively low temperature so that you can run the oven as long as possible without wasting heat.
It is worth figuring out what you can unplug in order to run a space heater when you need one, especially in the bathroom, so that you don't dread showers and get into skipping them. You might have to figure out what is on each circuit and get into not running the microwave and the kettle when the space heater is in the kitchen, and not using the desktop computer when the heater is running in the bedroom.
Also, older three prong space heaters draw a lot more current than smaller, modern ones which don't need three prongs. You might be able to run a space heater if you get a different one. If it has two prongs (unless it is an antique) it will be drawing a lot less current and be less likely to trip the breaker.
Hot water bottles can make a lot of difference when you are not moving around. You can put one on a footstool to keep your feet nice and warm, or tuck one beside you in an armchair. There is a reason why big old armchairs with wings were popular back in the day - they are very cosy to sit on, in a cold house. The arms of the chair provide insulation for your legs, and the wings of the chair encourages the heat to remain on either side of your head.
Exercise can make a huge amount of difference. If you are cold, running on the spot or using an exercise machine can warm you up. It could help to incorporate an exercise routine during the evening. It doesn't have to be strenuous. Ten minutes of gentle movement will get your circulation going and could help a lot.
posted by Jane the Brown at 5:25 PM on November 14 [3 favorites]
How many hours of the day is this an issue and how much money do you want to throw at the problem? If you’re too cold while sleeping, consider making your bed in to a canopy bed. Also pre heating the bed with either and electric mattress heater (or my favorite, a sock filled with dry rice and in the microwave for about 1min30) will make a big difference.
Do you work from home? Use sheets/fabric around your desk to help keep the lower half of your body warm while working.
Showering while cold is miserable. Consider getting a YMCA/planet fitness /county swim facility membership and just showering there if that’s more reasonable for you. (City and county facilities are often a pay per use option which might be easier than signing up for a reoccurring subscription).
posted by raccoon409 at 5:36 PM on November 14
For lots of ideas: Restoring the Old Way of Warming: Heating People, not Places
My particular favorites: get a hot water bottle. If you work at a desk: consider heated rug.
Re: window film, unless there is an actual draft of air flowing in from outside through gaps in the seals of the windows, I am extremely skeptical that hanging film in front of your windows is worth the time it takes to do a good job and the ugly appearance. Glass is not a great insulator, but the incremental value of what is essentially Saran Wrap over the glass is negligible assuming the seals are good.
posted by caek at 6:27 PM on November 14 [5 favorites]
We get down to those temperatures in North Florida, too. My wife swears by Cuddl Duds
posted by TimHare at 7:13 PM on November 14 [2 favorites]
Hot water bottles are wonderful. And look into oil heaters? They heat up and then hold the heat better so they’re not just constantly sucking energy like the little ones. So maybe that’s a space heater option that would work?
posted by jeweled accumulation at 7:21 PM on November 14 [2 favorites]
Plastic layer on the windows (it definitely works!)
Find any windy spots around the windows and fill them with caulking from a tube
Get a stuffed runner to stop door drafts
Rug on the floor
When you bathe or do dishes, plug the drain to keep the hot water in the sink or tub so it can radiate some heat into the room
Swap bulbs to incandescent
Use hot water bottles in bed, sofa etc
Get a hot water bottle wrap to wear one strapped to your belly or back (flip it around as you prefer)
Light candles safely encased in heavy glass jars and maybe on a metal tray if you still worry about your cat messing with them
posted by nouvelle-personne at 7:55 PM on November 14 [1 favorite]
Yes, the window film that you shrink with the hair dryer DOES WORK. We have French doors on the north side. I did the one side but ran out of double-sided sticky tape. Got side-tracked and forgot about buying the tape. It was 18 degrees the other night. In the morning, there was moisture on the door along with a skiff of ice on the bottom of the door that wasn't done. We've done this for ten years now, and I keep saying we're going to replace the doors because of the single pane, but they're so darn expensive, and the film works so well and is practically invisible. I have no problem growing my plants in the winter when it's up.
Also, agreeing that you need loose layers. If you can't stand thermals, try camisoles or tank tops. Silk thermals are good if you're home all day, but if you're in and out, you might just want to slip a bigger-than-normal pair of sweatpants on over your regular pants. Try a haramaki, AKA a bellyband. If a hoodie is too much, a vest can be just right. If you're really cold, wear a hat and fingerless gloves.
Definitely shower at night. DH runs a space heater for ten minutes in the bathroom. I just run the hot water for a short bit, and leap in. Helps with the humidity after, also. A hot shower, drying my hair with the hair dryer, moisturizing, putting Vaseline or Vicks VapoRub on my feet with socks, fuzzy pjs, plus flannel sheets, all mean I don't need the heat on in my bedroom. If it's really cold or I've been outside all day, I either put a hot water bottle in or use the heating pad to make a warm spot. Sometimes I pull the covers over my head and read my ebook if I'm having a sleepless night.
posted by BlueHorse at 8:41 PM on November 14 [1 favorite]
Seconding (or nthing) much that has been written here already. But here are some twists.
Electric blankets use little electricity, but an even better fit for me is an electric mattress pad. You can even turn it on when your electricity use is low, let it heat up the bed, then turn it off as needed. If you have a pile of covers (as I do) the bed will stay warm for a long time.
If a clear view of the outside is important enough to you that you don't want it blurred even a little, consider this easy, home-made drape that you can raise during the day and remove during the summer: a sheet of polar fleece (in a pleasing pattern) attached to a length of narrow PVC pipe. Thumbtack the other end above the window. Roll it all up in the daytime (with the pipe, sticking out either end, resting on two small brackets you attach to the wall). Roll it down at night.
Long underwear. Light weight during the day. Expedition weight as pajama bottoms. Look in outdoor stores.
Instead of hot water bottles, consider filling a few socks with rice. (Make sure it's a fabric with a tight weave.) These can be microwaved hundreds of times and are great for warming a bed, or just holding in your lap to warm your hands occasionally as you read or surf the web or whatever.
Get used to wearing some soft, loose hat inside, even in bed. Night caps were once a nearly universal thing. Big warm socks and loose slippers. I don't like wearing heavy jackets and stuff inside, but a warm, fleece vest with a collar you can raise and keep your neck warmer - that may prove a game changer.
posted by wjm at 12:05 AM on November 15 [1 favorite]
Thrift store mens section is often a goldmine of XXXL wool sweaters. I have a whole collection that can be pulled over whatever I'm wearing.
Also a nice heavy bathrobe that can be worn on top of all that.
A fleece balaklava is a nice way to keep your neck and head warm.
Down filled booties as slippers. These can usually be found at outdoor stores.
posted by EarnestDeer at 1:50 AM on November 15
If you don't have a lot of money to buy new clothes, consider laying your indoor clothes you already have for now. Wear two layers of socks, or socks and slippers. Wear two pairs of pajama pants. It doesn't have to be wool socks or silk thermal underwear - those are nice, if you've got them, but just layering at all can make a huge difference.
posted by Kutsuwamushi at 5:04 AM on November 15
I live in Maine and try to keep the heat down to reduce fossil fuel use. Wool socks, long underwear, or leggings under pants, thermal top and wool sweater or fleece. Wool sweater and fleece vest is cozy. If I'm at my desk, I may add a wool skirt over leggings, and a wool shawl. I often use a hot water bottle, esp. in bed, but also for me feet if I'm sitting. A metal or nalgene water bottle from a thrift shop works well.
I have a small electric heater in the bathroom because it isn't well-heated.
I drink decaf tea and chicken broth.
Wool sweaters have gotten scarce; I grab them at thrift shops, also ebay.
Use a lap blanket or 2 on the couch.
If you can, do some exercise. It's esp. difficult when I'm cold and don't want to leave the warm spot on the couch, but housework, even washing the dishes to warm my hands, or walking the dog, will warm you up and keep you warm for a while.
I made bubblewrap covers for windows, just tacked up, but they help.
I have 2 down comforters, thrifted, plus wool and fleece blankets. With a hot water bottle near my feet, I'm warm in bed.
posted by theora55 at 5:48 AM on November 15
I know you said you don't want things to plug in, but one thing that doesn't use a ton of wattage and is battery operated (so you don't have to leave in plugged in) is an Ororo heated vest. It has the added benefit of having hand warming pockets, and it definitely, with other layering, allowed us to keep the heat lower in a drafty space last year. If you pick one warming thing, I would consider this.
Another thing if you have a microwave is a warmie neck wrap or stuffies for your bed to help keep it toasty.
posted by luckdragon at 5:54 AM on November 15
I just got a heated mattress pad the other day and as a permanently cold person it has been a game changer. I just turn it on before I get into bed at the lowest level and then turn it off and it helps kickstart the warmth in my bed under a feather duvet and a blanket. It's on for maybe 10 minutes at a time, so doesn't use very much energy. It also helps my hands and feet not be blocks of ice all the time.
I also find that down vests really help me keep warmer than sweaters do, since they warm my core up and that helps with everything else. I've also recently bought socks with wool in them to help keep my feet warm when I'm out of bed.
You can also buy or make little hand warmers with rice in them and microwave them to keep in your pockets to keep your hands warm. Hot water bottles help too, if you don't want to go the electric mattress cover route. Just put a warm one in your sheets before you get in to warm things up and then sleep with it down by your feet.
posted by urbanlenny at 8:54 AM on November 15
I wasn't able to use heating in winter for over 15 years so I often used a sleeping bag, but these days they come in wearable versions. I showered later at night and after a few years got a thick winter duvet.
Seconding the heated vest/heated hoodie idea using a battery pack. There are also wearable plug in hoodies and clothing.
posted by Ms. Moonlight at 10:39 AM on November 15
Hot air rises, cold air sinks.
Stop trying to heat the ceiling.
As long as the water pipes don't freeze, shut and block the doorways, insulate the windows with plastic wrap and curtains, and turn your living quarters into a campground.
Remember turning your parents' dining table into a fort? Grab some sheets and find out if it's warmer under there. Bring the sleeping bag and some very effective padding, too.
Air mattresses are cold. Your body heat will never warm them up.
Flattened cardboard boxes are insulation, as are rugs, yoga mats and rubber vehicle pads. Get insulation between you and the cold floor.
Be cautious of any heating element that has an open flame. Dangers are fire, things blowing up because they are on fire, smoke inhalation, breathing toxic chemicals from burning plastics and other materials, and carbon monoxide poisoning.
This is where I beat a drum for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers. Check with the fire department about what they recommend.
Asphyxiation is also a problem. Cold and uncomfortable is better than dead from lack of oxygen. Keep some air circulation going in your residence, particularly where you and the cat sleep.
No one has mentioned kotatsu, or Japanese heated tables. Note that they are typically low, use a quilted cover that drags on the floor, and have a heating element under the table top. Cats apparently love them.
I would set a low table on a rug with pillows as seats and plenty of room for my legs underneath. Drape blankets over that. Trays can be used for work surfaces or eating space.
I would be extremely cautious about using an electric space heater under the table, but an electric blanket over my legs would work. Passive heating can come from microwaved rice bags, hot water bottles, foil-wrapped potatoes, and a cooperative kitty.
Seconding the above about layers, emphasis on wool, down insulation, and (for those of us who have allergies) synthetic alternatives.
Currently wearing --
Smartwool socks, fleece-lined slippers, Cuddl Duds leggings, and a long-sleeved tshirt.
Nearby are two large thin shawls, a hoodie, and a Buff or bandana for a head cover.
I have not pulled out the thin oversized gloves with the missing fingertips.
The electric blankets work, but the 12 x 24 heating pad is concentrated cold relief.
A feather duvet from Target is surprisingly warm on the bed.
I do not currently have a cat. The husband is an acceptable alternative, particularly when he warms the bed up first. We negotiate on that. ;)
posted by TrishaU at 1:26 PM on November 15
For the times when you feel like it's too cold to get going, Hot Hands or other chemical thermal packets can keep your hands and feet warm so you can get moving. They take about 15 minutes to heat up, so expose a couple to the air when you first wake up and then tuck them into fingerless gloves to keep your hands warm. This can help while you get your coffee going in the morning, or while waiting for something to heat in the oven in the evening.
posted by drossdragon at 3:29 PM on November 15
You can get some really lightweight baselayers (think for hiking or other outdoor activities) that do an amazing job of keeping you warm. I have some older ones that I've used for 10+ years and are still fine but 2 years ago I bought a really lightweight cycling baselayer top and it kind of blew me away just how warm it was.
posted by any portmanteau in a storm at 3:27 PM on November 14 [12 favorites]