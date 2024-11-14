How can I stay warm this winter?



I live in a studio apartment that's part of a triplex. I have one window a/c unit on the west side of my apartment near my bed, so that part of my home is usually okay. But if it gets too cold outside, the east side (which also has windows) and the bathroom get unpleasantly chilly. This is especially bad in the mornings, when I have to shower in a cold bathroom, and in the evenings, when I sometimes will stay in bed and skip dinner rather than getting up to cook because I don't want to be cold.



The electricity in my apartment is kind of weird and I can't plug in too much stuff at a time, which is why I don't just buy a bunch of space heaters and a heated blanket. I wear sweaters and pajama pants (and a hat if it's really cold, and gloves one horrible winter) around the house and that's... okay... but I wonder if I can do better.



I'm looking for any advice you have about staying warm that doesn't involve anything that needs to be plugged in or permanently changing anything in my apartment. (I can charge stuff if I need to.) I would like to avoid open flames or anything else that might harm my extremely nosy cat. I'm open to recommendations for extra warm clothes or blankets, devices that create heat, behavior/habit changes, thinking really hard about fireplaces, whatever creative solutions you can think of really. I'm not able to move or fix the electricity problems right now, so please don't suggest that.

Also I live in South Carolina, so when I say cold I mean 30-40 degrees at night at the coldest. I'm just sensitive :)



Thank you!

