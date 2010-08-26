Chicago: Seeking IT Help for a Melting Server Rack (and Beyond)



I am working for a company in Chicago that currently has about 100 tb of data on a rack of Qualstar servers that is chronically overheating. (Think, archive of decades worth of stuff, not terribly well sorted)



We have ordered new hardware, but now we need someone with expertise to help us get the data transferred. We will help us with ongoing IT stuff that you might expect a group of <20 people using computers every day, and are in a moment where the ownership of our small company is changing hands, so there may be some IT issues that will come up with that too.



Thanks in advance for your recommendations!

Do you know of any contract IT providers in Chicago that are great?