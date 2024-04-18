absolutely more "absolutely"



Aubrey Gordon' of Maintenance Phase does an emphatic "Totally!" that I find very charming. But I might be hitting my absolute limit for absolutely.

Is it just me or are more and more people using the word "absolutely" as a standard affirmative response (in the place of "sure" or "no problem")? This feels especially noticeable in podcasts, but I also hear the word frequently in bricks and mortar retail and coffee shops etc. Is this a podcast thing? A 2020s thing?