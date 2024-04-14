Family Sharing Photo Workflow



We're expecting a baby this summer, and it's got me thinking of how I want to organize family photos. We're both using iphones, if that matters. Curious for tips or thoughts about how you've managed multi-user photo libraries to make sure everything important ends up in the same spot.



Bonus question: what's your preferred app for sharing photos with extended family?

