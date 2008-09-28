Why is the spacebar still needed in typing written language?



To clarify, I would love for software to stop requiring me to hit a large rectangle 25 times with my thumb in the case of this sentence. I often find that especially on the phone, I make all kinds of typos involving the spacebar, and then realized that maybe this doesn't even need to be a thing anymore? Does this idea make sense to you and would you use this feature?

In this era of AI predictive text, on phones and also full-keyboard apps in which you type language (not code), it seems like we could save a ton of time, finger movement, and errors if the app just inserted the spaces between words for us along the way as we were typing. Are there any apps that already do this? Aside from the idea that this is possibly very low priority for companies to explore, would this actually be feasible and useful if it started to be implemented as an optional feature?