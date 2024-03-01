What's like MetaFilter but different?
The governance committee of the MetaFilter Interim Board is collecting some sample bylaws. I'm looking for bylaws from groups that are roughly similar. So far, I have samples from: * Free Software Foundation * Open Education Consortium * Organization for Transformative Works * Wikimedia Foundation

Do you have any suggestions for other loosely similar organizations we might collect bylaws from?
posted by NotLost to Society & Culture
 
The Well is an online community owned by the members.
posted by rjs at 1:13 AM on March 2


Mod note: One deleted. Sorry, no ChatGPT answers, please!
posted by taz (staff) at 1:52 AM on March 2


Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team

Flickr Foundation

Whose Knowledge?

Growstuff

Allied Media Projects

Action Network

Even more loosely similar: MLTSHP (not a nonprofit, as I gather) and the now-defunct Stumptown Syndicate (used to be at stumptownsyndicate.org).
posted by brainwane at 2:49 AM on March 2


Society for the Furtherance and Study of Fantasy and Science Fiction, Incorporated and other scifi/fantasy orgs such as Arisia

Hesperian

I was thinking about how one aspect of MetaFilter that is a special challenge/opportunity is that some of the discussion on the site is explicit about sex, and so some potential organizations to research include:

SGR — The Sex, Gender, and Relationships Hotline

Un|hushed, home of Scarleteen

OPEN

The Eulenspiegel Society

posted by brainwane at 3:19 AM on March 2


In open source software foundations, check out the Python Software Foundation and the Django Software Foundation.
posted by brainwane at 3:27 AM on March 2


Possibly the Nivenly Foundation?
posted by jimfl at 7:45 AM on March 2


