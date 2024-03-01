What's like MetaFilter but different?
March 1, 2024 10:02 PM Subscribe
The governance committee of the MetaFilter Interim Board is collecting some sample bylaws. I'm looking for bylaws from groups that are roughly similar. So far, I have samples from: * Free Software Foundation * Open Education Consortium * Organization for Transformative Works * Wikimedia Foundation
Do you have any suggestions for other loosely similar organizations we might collect bylaws from?
Mod note: One deleted. Sorry, no ChatGPT answers, please!
posted by taz (staff) at 1:52 AM on March 2 [14 favorites]
Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team
Flickr Foundation
Whose Knowledge?
Growstuff
Allied Media Projects
Action Network
Even more loosely similar: MLTSHP (not a nonprofit, as I gather) and the now-defunct Stumptown Syndicate (used to be at stumptownsyndicate.org).
posted by brainwane at 2:49 AM on March 2
Society for the Furtherance and Study of Fantasy and Science Fiction, Incorporated and other scifi/fantasy orgs such as Arisia
Hesperian
I was thinking about how one aspect of MetaFilter that is a special challenge/opportunity is that some of the discussion on the site is explicit about sex, and so some potential organizations to research include:
SGR — The Sex, Gender, and Relationships Hotline
Un|hushed, home of Scarleteen
OPEN
The Eulenspiegel Society
posted by brainwane at 3:19 AM on March 2 [2 favorites]
In open source software foundations, check out the Python Software Foundation and the Django Software Foundation.
posted by brainwane at 3:27 AM on March 2 [1 favorite]
Possibly the Nivenly Foundation?
posted by jimfl at 7:45 AM on March 2
posted by rjs at 1:13 AM on March 2 [1 favorite]