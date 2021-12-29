Good, easy way to let people connect after an event
June 17, 2023 2:23 PM Subscribe
Hi! I'm running a live event in a couple of weeks. I'd like to make it easy for people to have some sort of way to connect after the event, chat with other people who attended, etc. I expect maybe a small handful of people might want to do this. Any ideas a good tool to do that? I've sometimes used whatsapp, sometimes facebook, sometimes discord.
Pros and cons for me:
- Facebook - a lot fewer people use it these days
- Whatsapp - for most people, doesn't provide any profile info or even names
- Discord - I think is high technical barrier for a lot of folks
Any good tools/platforms I'm missing?
If this is a professional event, I'm very used to seeing people connecting via the QR codes in the app.
If not, encourage people to set up a Linktree and figure out on their own how to connect? If Discord is too complicated for them, I wouldn't try to do anything beyond that.
posted by Candleman at 4:46 PM on June 17
Candleman, where would such a QR code link to?
posted by wenestvedt at 6:59 PM on June 17
where would such a QR code link to?
Sorry, meant to specify the LinkedIn app and forgot to do so while editing.
In the LinkedIn app, there's an option to generate a QR code to show someone that's a link to add you as a contact. I don't use the app so I don't know exactly where in the interface it is, but I see people using it frequently at tech-centric meetups and conferences.
posted by Candleman at 8:06 PM on June 17 [1 favorite]
Meetup has a chat section for every event now where people can continue to talk after the event.
posted by ellieBOA at 3:55 AM on June 18
Which country are you in, how many people is this for, and what kind of event/attendees are they? I think both would affect what makes for the best solution. You want to use the tool that has the most current usage by your demographic.
e.g. for a mainstream group of adults in the UK I expect WhatsApp would be the go-to these days. But I understand it's not nearly as popular in the US, for example. And I expect it'd be difficult for a huge, chatty group.
For more techy people a free Slack might be suitable unless, perhaps, they're more likely to be in the Microsoft ecosystem (about which I know nothing). Or more geeky (and perhaps younger?) might prefer Discord.
posted by fabius at 5:03 AM on June 18
Other things to consider, that would affect the choice:
- Are you mainly looking for a way for people to get in touch with each other individually, or to have group discussions?
- If the latter, would you like this to be a community that potentially lasts a long time, or is it more likely (or even desirable) that it only lasts a few weeks or so?
- If this is a regular event, will you need to do a similar thing next time? If so, will you want attendees of the next event to be in the same space online as previous attendees, or entirely separate, or a combination (e.g. a Slack with one channel per specific event, plus one or more channels for everyone)?
posted by fabius at 5:16 AM on June 18
And do you want it to be members-only, or open to the world?
posted by wenestvedt at 7:06 AM on June 18
I went to an event recently which had its own Slack channel, which was good for pre-event chat and logistics as well as post-event networking. Yes, people can add each other on LinkedIn, but it was good to have the central venue for a couple of weeks before the organisers shut it down (with warning).
posted by altolinguistic at 7:40 AM on June 18
