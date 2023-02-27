Zip Flat Backpack
February 27, 2023 2:15 AM Subscribe
About 20 years ago while hosteling through Europe, I saw someone who had a backpack that zipped flat and both sides had mesh covers so nothing shifted around. It wasn’t as big as a frame backpack, but was bigger than a typical school bag. Where can I find something similar? The zip flat with mesh dividers covering both sides is what I’m after. Thank you!
Tortuga is another option, though the mesh is only on one side.
posted by radiomayonnaise at 6:54 AM on February 27
There are a bunch around - you can search for ‘clamshell’ as a general description of backpacks that open flat and ‘carry-on’ usually covers bags up to about 45L (bigger than a school bag and at the limits of what the airlines will let you take on.
posted by AnnaRat at 12:29 PM on February 27 [1 favorite]
IKEA sells the $53.99 VÄRLDENS backpack, which could become basically what you want if you filled the internal cavity with packing cubes.
posted by mdonley at 7:35 PM on February 27
posted by Cue the Strings at 4:14 AM on February 27 [8 favorites]