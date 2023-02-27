Zip Flat Backpack

February 27, 2023

About 20 years ago while hosteling through Europe, I saw someone who had a backpack that zipped flat and both sides had mesh covers so nothing shifted around. It wasn’t as big as a frame backpack, but was bigger than a typical school bag. Where can I find something similar? The zip flat with mesh dividers covering both sides is what I’m after. Thank you!

