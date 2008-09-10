What is in the U.S. climate bill for me, a renter?



Seems like a lot of this bill is geared towards tax benefits for homeowners and such. Some specifics relative to me, but also similar to those of a very large proportion of people living in the US:



* I live in a big U.S. city, namely, Los Angeles. There, I work a full-time job (non-profit, though this seems irrelevant).



* At present, there is no way for me to even conceivably charge an electric vehicle at home. (I could do so at work, but usually I bike to work, so charging a car in the circumstances where I'd usually use it is a non-starter as of this writing.)



* I frequently drive 200-400 miles to visit family and friends.



* I drive a 2008 Prius and could conceivably sell it RIGHT NOW at the top of a supply chain bubble.



* I live in a 15-unit rent-controlled apartment building with roughly 27 human beings living in my building. (No one has AC and the building has bad insulation and was built in the 1920s.)



* I have a gas oven and stove in my unit, gas-powered laundry in a common space, and the rest of my life is electricity. (I'm LADWP and SoCal Gas, FWIW.)



* As of my current understanding, I will never own a home in Southern California. Moving to another region and buying a home is just sort of totally unknown and unconsidered territory, but if the bill makes a move smart somehow, I'd consider it.



* A tangent, may be relevant or not: I have been paying student loans for 21 years but because I consolidated years ago I believe I am not eligible for any Federal loan forgiveness under Biden. I'm sitting on $14k remaining.



* I'm willing to spend some money for an ethical and effective purpose, even if it is not an "investment" in future returns or otherwise doesn't redound to material benefit for me.



* I'd love a cooling heat pump, if that's relevant.



* Somewhat tangential to all of this, I'm involved in a local residential community land trust, though my own apartment is not part of that trust.



Does the IRA offer anything that I can directly opt in to?



Does the IRA portend anything that I should be looking out for or planning for?



Does the IRA make it likely that my landlord will do anything specific vis a vis climate, or that I can help influence him in that direction?



Is there anything I should be thinking about, specific to this bill and its impacts, that I may not be?

Setting aside all my further-left political hopes and dreams, I'm happy about the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. But I don't actually understand how it will help me, a renter, join the aspirational future of energy policy.