Overwhelmed by Task of Selling Off Old Craft Hobby Tools



I used to be very active in practicing certain niche crafts and bought a great deal of expensive, well-made( some of them custom/handmade) tools for them. However, I had to stop because my financial circumstances changed and the raw materials were just too expensive to buy.



I have been keeping the tools carefully in storage thinking that I might go back to them someday when things improved financially. Then Covid happened, my finances cratered and I have decided to give up all crafting permanently and switch to hobbies that don't clutter up my limited space.



I now wish to sell off all my tools because I need the money and would appreciate the space. I have never sold secondhand stuff of mine before. It would have to be online because my local hobby communities for these niche crafts are very small.



I am overwhelmed because I have a lot of stuff, it's in storage and I've forgotten when I even own. They were bought years ago and I don't think I have the receipts for them anymore so I would have to search for prices online. I don't know how much to discount for secondhand tools in excellent condition. I would like to find good homes for the custom and handmade items. Some of the items are large and difficult/expensive to ship. I would have to take good photos and upload them somewhere and write the descriptions. Maybe buy packaging material.



I am out of touch with the communities because I stopped a few years ago and would have to find places to list them that aren't too troublesome. I found some suitable forums but they all have different rules specific to selling such as members not allowed to start more than one thread selling, not bumping threads too often etc. I am anxious I will do something wrong because I have so much stuff to sell, I'm not sure how best to do the selling while adhering to all the different rules.



Can anyone provide a roadmap for getting my stuff sold and money in my pocket? I am quite busy and it's just overwhelming to have to deal with this on top of daily responsibilities so small steps that I can do daily would be helpful.

I'm overwhelmed by the huge task of selling off my old niche hobby equipment.