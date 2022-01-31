What are these wall panels?
January 31, 2022 2:00 PM Subscribe
This is a good example of what they look like, although they are used pretty much throughout this particular house. The prime characteristics seem to be that they are already patterned, and there are clear joints between the panels. I see them in relatively inexpensive homes, generally where they have been installed over whatever was there before. Extensive googling has turned up nothing, so clearly I'm using the wrong search terms. Please satisfy my curiosity!
I think they are just called paneling, as they come in multiple different colors and styles over time. Possibly made of MDF, and they are generally used to cover a rough drywall job or just because people like the look. Those give off a strong '80s doctor office vibe.
You can google "mdf wall panels"
posted by The_Vegetables at 2:13 PM on January 31
Yep, that's a "manufactured home" (or mobile home in the old days) so it is pretty much guaranteed to be vinyl-on-gypsum ("VOG") wall boards, but they do also make vinyl-on-MDF in 4x8 sheets as well. Either way it's one of the two; you can tell by the batten strips where two panels meet. If it's old, it could even be "hardboard" but that's somewhat unlikely since the home manufacturers want that vinyl top layer (which replaces the need for wallpaper or paint).
posted by aramaic at 2:20 PM on January 31 [6 favorites]
I've seen them in older houses with failing plaster, where the owner didn't want to tear it out and use sheetrock.
posted by theora55 at 3:00 PM on January 31
If it's old, it could even be "hardboard" but that's somewhat unlikely since the home manufacturers want that vinyl top layer
This is what I think it is - laminate-coated 'hardwood' paneling used to be used extensively in bathrooms where tiles would now be more common. It's also been commonly used in mobile homes due to low labour cost. I found this using a search for 'laminate wall panels for bathrooms', which may help.
posted by dg at 5:10 PM on January 31
I think wall panelling is the general term, which covers all kinds of combinations of MDF, vinyl, and who knows what else.
For mobile homes, traditional drywall is not practical as the mud will crack during transport, so they use vinyl over gypsum. They used to use MDF panels for the same reasons.
In non-mobile homes, this is used to save money and labour, especially in homeowner renovations (the MDF version is very common with a dark fake wood pattern and vertical grooves in finished basements and such from a certain era). It's quite cheap and replaces the labour intensive drywall - drywall mud - paint process with one step. Since it is thin, it can also be installed over existing finishes without causing too much trouble and because it is patterned, it hides imperfections in the wall underneath in a way that painted drywall does not.
It's definitely a strong signifier of build quality and more generally of socio-economic class.
posted by ssg at 5:35 PM on January 31
Hi, manufactured home owner here. Those are my walls. It's a patterned wallpaper over sheetrock. Yes, mine has actual sheetrock. It's to add texture while keeping decor neutral, though in my bathrooms and kitchen it has a green and blue brush pattern. The joints aren't clear between panels; mine are particle wood strips covered with matching "wallpaper".
posted by annieb at 5:39 PM on January 31 [1 favorite]
Having lived in a manufactured home, I concur with everyone else about it being vinyl over gypsum. They're one of many tells that a home is manufactured, another being vaulted ceilings angled towards the lengthwise center of a rectangular single-story house, a minimum of walls crossing the center-line join where the two halves were joined together, carports instead of garages, etc.
posted by Aleyn at 9:45 PM on January 31
