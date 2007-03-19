How do I prevent the cheese on my pizza from getting crispy?



I bake the pizza in a cast-iron pan at 450 for 18-20 minutes. (My oven does not reliably get higher than 450, according to my oven thermometer.) I can pull it out early and the cheese won't be crispy, but then the dough might not be full baked.



I usually use typical grocery store mozzarella that comes in a brick. I will often by the pre-shredded stuff to save time, and have tried both part-skim and regular-fat mozzarella. Generally the only other topping we have is sliced pepperoni.



Is there anything I can do to keep the cheese soft and gooey?

I regularly make pizza using this recipe . However, when I cook it, the cheese tends to get crispy. I kind of like that, but the 8-year-old in the house does not. Is there anything I can do to stop the cheese from crisping?