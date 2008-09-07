The WD MyCloud on my LAN is losing support. Replacement suggestions?

What's a cost-effective way to replace my previous 4TB MyCloud LAN HDD? I use it at home for some software backups, a lot of DLNA video streaming using e.g. UPNP in VLC/Roku, and camera photo storage. Experience level: Experienced server admin. The home network is mostly Linux. LAN access only is fine. SSH is a must. Would like at least 8TB. Open to creative or COTS solutions both. Thanks!

