The WD MyCloud on my LAN is losing support. Replacement suggestions?
December 29, 2021 7:40 PM Subscribe
What's a cost-effective way to replace my previous 4TB MyCloud LAN HDD? I use it at home for some software backups, a lot of DLNA video streaming using e.g. UPNP in VLC/Roku, and camera photo storage. Experience level: Experienced server admin. The home network is mostly Linux. LAN access only is fine. SSH is a must. Would like at least 8TB. Open to creative or COTS solutions both. Thanks!
Best answer: What about an old PC and Rockstor? I've got a rather aged Dell tower running it with maybe 10tb of storage. I've got a similar use case - photo storage/personal file backup, music storage for Volumio, and video storage that I play on the Roku via Emby.
SSH is a perfectly reasonable way to interact with it, but the web interface is great (and does have a terminal page for web-based command line administration).
It's been rock solid and really helpful.
posted by god hates math at 8:26 PM on December 29
Best answer: And there's always TrueNAS if you have a system with drives hanging around. It's not necessarily the easiest of tools to just set up SMB with because it has waaaaaay too much power for most people, but it's popular enough and the current UI has been stable for long enough that there are some decent first-start walkthroughs.
Alternatively, and while I'd never describe Synology gear as cost-effective, it has been really simple to use on a day-to-day basis, and the underlying disks look like they should be rebuildable in an emergency on any modern Linux in the event of a hardware failure, which is nice. And the whole "grow by replacement" methodology has been ridiculously awesome - I started out with four 3tb disks, replaced them with four 4tb disks, then two rounds of two 10tb disks, and another round of two 14tb disks and each time it just expanded into the space with mdraid and lvm magic.
posted by Kyol at 8:36 PM on December 29 [3 favorites]
Best answer: I ended up getting a Synology four-bay-something and I've been super happy with it. The hardware is solid and the software has been fantastic. They are very on top of software updates, rollouts are always smooth and the support has been solid. Plenty of community building on it too.
I bounced between a homebrew contraption with a Raspberry Pi and few iterations of the Drobo stuff, but nothing really stuck. The Pi was too much of a time-suck and the Drobo didn't have the community support I wanted.
posted by thebigdeadwaltz at 11:47 PM on December 29 [2 favorites]
Best answer: Lots of questions for me around what your values are here wrt cost, tidiness, amount of effort to admin.
I've just seen the light of the tiny desktop computers from Lenovo, Dell, HP (ie the m900q, optiplex 3050 tiny, etc) with i5 6500t and later chips. Cheap on eBay, Very small, very quiet, idle efficiency not much worse than an rPi, shove a 2.5" and m2 SSD inside, hang some usb disks off the back of it, and run something like freenas, truenas. But that's not especially cheap and not especially unfiddly.
posted by wotsac at 8:10 AM on December 30
Response by poster: Thanks everybody. I appreciate all the ideas and the variety of solutions out there. It's a great starting point to narrow this down more, and figure out what this system really needs to be.
posted by circular at 10:21 AM on December 30
Oh, a note on Synology: I'd aim at four or more drives (instead of one or two) because
1. You'll hit the sweet spot for storage per dollar right now
2. Easier and cheaper gradual upgrades, rather than replacing every (larger and probably pricier) drive
3. With redundancy, a single drive can die and it'll recover easily, using a replacement drive and not dropping any data
posted by Pronoiac at 9:41 PM on December 30 [1 favorite]
Experience level: Experienced server admin. The home network is mostly Linux. LAN access only is fine. SSH is a must. Would like at least 8TB. Open to creative or COTS solutions both.
That's my use case as well. My current solution is an Odroid N2 running Armbian, an mdraid array built from four 10TB Seagate USB3 drives, lvm2 over that, and ext4 over that. This arrangement consistently achieves scp/sftp throughput of over 90MB/s on gigabit Ethernet.
When I get round to it I'll upgrade to the Odroid N2+ and the five WD 12TB USB3 drives I snagged on special and have had lying around for the last few months.
posted by flabdablet at 10:59 PM on December 30
If you don't want ridiculous amounts of storage and would rather not have USB3 in your drives' I/O path, Hardkernel also has the newer Odroid HC4 that might suit you better. It has two SATA connectors and comes with a toaster-style case.
Power consumption for this board is about four watts plus whatever the drives use when spun up, or under 0.3W in standby. They include Petitboot on an SPI ROM, so they can boot the OS off a drive that's plugged into them, so no need for an SD card if you don't want to use one.
I just ordered three, into which I intend to put some old drives and use for playing with distributed filesystems. Ultimately I would like to be able to (a) add storage capacity just by dumping a new server onto the network and (b) never have to worry about losing data to server or disk failures. It will be interesting to see just how little work I can do to get both of those things to happen.
posted by flabdablet at 2:13 AM on December 31
Nthing 4+ bays on Synology. Mine is 5.5 years old (runs like a champ!) but I got the 2 bay non-Docker edition (at least, Docker is not supported). If I had to do it over, I'd get more bays and get the models that have built-in Docker support.
I can't believe how stable this thing has been - I have it uploading to Azure and B2 nightly, hosting media for us, etc - I've installed and uninstalled all kinds of nonsense and I've never formatted it.
posted by getawaysticks at 5:55 PM on December 31
posted by circular at 7:41 PM on December 29