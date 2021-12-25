Aliens! Land here!
December 25, 2021 5:46 PM Subscribe
This house, which I often walk by, has symbols on the shingles of its roof. From street level you can only see one, but from the air (as in this screenshot from Google Maps) more are visible. Do they signify anything?
I also came to say that it looks like a tribute to space invaders. [Link is to a Google image search.]
posted by heatherlogan at 8:20 PM on December 25
The central triangle thing looks like the purported hobo symbol for “man with a gun lives here”
posted by brachiopod at 9:26 PM on December 25
Response by poster: > hobo symbol for “man with a gun lives here”
Agreed about the similarity, but in context (being on the roof of a suburban house, visible only from above), it doesn't feel right. (But hobo symbology is pretty interesting—thanks for the mini-rabbithole!)
> ...Space Invaders... [plus link]
My mind immediately went to classic VGs because of the lo-res quality of the "shingle art" (?). However, I can't spot any examples in the vast array of Space Invaders symbols in your Google Images link which are close matches to those on the roof—could you be more specific?
Wondering if the Apple or Bing maps imagery might be clearer -- can you give a location?
posted by sriracha at 6:26 AM on December 26
It may be because of how you've framed this, but the leftmost glyph does make me think of a radio telescope (like so).
I agree that if you can provide us a location—or screenshots from other map providers' overhead imagery if you're uncomfortable with that—it might be easier to figure out. That 3D view is really weird and probably unhelpful.
posted by mumkin at 1:52 PM on December 26
I agree that if you can provide us a location—or screenshots from other map providers' overhead imagery if you're uncomfortable with that—it might be easier to figure out. That 3D view is really weird and probably unhelpful.
posted by rrrrrrrrrt at 5:51 PM on December 25 [6 favorites]