This was a real Star Trek novel, wasn't it?

9:44 PM Subscribe December 24, 2021

Please help me win this very important Christmas argument. I could swear there was a Star Trek novel about either Klingons or Romulans or SOMEBODY growing Vulcan brain tissue (somehow? in vats??) for nefarious purposes, and Vulcans in Star Fleet could sense the pain of this tissue and had to rescue/destroy it. My housemates swear this novel does not exist, that I'm actually remembering fanfic, but I haven't actually read enough Star Trek fanfic for that to be the case (and I read waaaaaaaay too many Star Trek novels in my youth)(and some of my not-youth). So what was this novel?

