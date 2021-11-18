Renaming folders in Windows

12:47 AM November 18, 2021

This feels like such a noob question, but here it is anyway. I (using Windows 10) have a folder with subfolders inside it. In the subfolders are various image files. I want to rename the primary folder. If I do, what happens with the name path? Will Windows understand the change so I can still find and use the subfolders and files?

