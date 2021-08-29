Knives Out In Space



What I liked about it was the slow reveal and the revelations about the characters’ pasts. Tight plotting is a big draw, with some good twists. An ensemble of not-so-nice people, like Knives Out. While I love Murderbot and Chambers, my mystery tastes are more dark, like Tana French and many Scandinavian/Nordic authors. Please no misogyny or queerphobia.

