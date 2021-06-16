

I feel like it's finally time to break down and get an iPhone. For over a decade I have relied on a little pay-as-you-go Nokia "Feature phone" where I would just buy 500 minutes once or twice a year and be good.



The pay-as-you-go plan that worked with that Nokia was discontinued sometime during late 2019 or 2020 (when I was out of the USA).



So, a few months ago I bought a TracFone where I still pay-as-I-go, but instead of the minutes being good for a year, they only last for 90 days and the cost of the TracFone minutes are about $0.25 a minute, which seems outrageously expensive for a flip-phone where I have to use T9 to peck out my replies to text messages.



My friend has an iPhone and is on the "Family Plan" of a friend, so she ends up paying around $30 a month. I am wondering if there is something similar I could do. (I do not have access to a "family plan" that I could add myself to)



Basically, what I want is the cheapest way to outfit myself with a reasonably-recent iPhone (like, not an iPhone 5 that isn't supported or something),

and the cheapest kind of plan I can get.



I could swing something in the range of like $30-ish month, but if it's something more like $75 a month, I can't do it.

I am looking for the cheapest way to get an iPhone and be able to use it as my phone.