Found a local Nazi online. What next?

- Fetlife is essentially Facebook for the kinky. People meet up in bars, and find partners. I have been on Fet for years (however I'm not a big part of the local "scene" and don't have any close friends on Fet). In my experience, the vast majority of Fet users are normal(ish), young, alternative, and more left than right.

- I'm able to take care of my online privacy. I don't want to put my physical safety at risk.



His pictures on Fet show he has:

- tattoo of Norse runes which spell out

- blood group tattoo on left underarm as per the

- several tattoos of the

He is 30 and the tattoos are recent. Plenty of "fascist-adjacent" signs (survivalism, WW2 history, combat aesthetic). No evidence of membership of any real-life far-right groups. He seems not-too-bright: it was easy to piece together some real-life personal details.



My starting-point

- I've absorbed, partly from Mefi, the idea that Nazis don't disappear by themselves: you have to

- I don't have a history of activism, and I'm not everyone else's self-appointed protector. But excluding Nazis from communities and generally making life harder for them feels like a social good.

- I doubt that many local Fet users would be on the lookout for symbols of neo-Nazis (and certainly, few would spend time transliterating runes to find the SS motto). It's not somewhere with a big history of either the far-right or antifa/activism. He could easily be seen as a somewhat-edgy "Dom" with nerdy interests and a military aesthetic.



What I've done already

1. Reported him to Fetlife as per their terms of use. However, Fetlife has

2. Messaged the handful of local users he indicates he is real-life play partners with. He is a "Dom" and they are "subs". Their profiles seemed perfectly normal (also, one is of an ethnicity targeted by the Nazis). I DMed from a throwaway alt account, and just neutrally set out the points above re tattoos. This seemed like a good thing to do, tho I was aware it might not go well. They responded dismissively ("you don't know him, I do"/"he just likes runes"), and he removed some tattoo pictures shortly afterward - so I guess they know what he is like or don't want to hear.



Questions for AskMe

I feel I need some advice and guidance, not having any experience of dealing with Nazis or any close friends involved in Fet. What should I do next? Thoughts so far:

- doing nothing - obviously this is the easy answer

- make it harder for him to participate in the community IRL - e.g. posting callouts in meetup group threads, messaging event organisers. Do you have any advice for making this successful? Local event organisers are just normal early-20s people who make a bar booking, they probably haven't encountered any more Nazis than I have.

- real life consequences - e.g. digging further into his identity to find an employer and make them aware. Is this a good idea, ethically and practically?

- trying to make contact with local antifa to share info - I have only the vaguest ideas about how to go about this (if local antifa even really exist to any meaningful extent).

In all of these courses of action, I would protect my real-life identity by acting anonymously.



