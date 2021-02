Tell me about being a project manager

Inspired by this wonderful thread from 2012 I've poked around on the PMI website and their 2020 Jobs Report . I'm interested in learning more about people's actual experiences.I'd love to hear about things like:- What is your day-to-day like at work? What do you actually do most days?- How did you become a project manager? What industry/field do you work in?- Are you happy with your pay/benefits/work-life balance?- Are you able to work remotely?- If you did a career transition into project management, how did that go? Was it a good choice for you?- Do you feel like there's a lot of opportunities? If you wanted to climb the ladder or find a better new job are those options for you?- Do you feel valued at work?