Where can I download free/cheap sheets full of clipart images of things?



Triple super duper bonus points if the sheets are editable so I can remove objects starting with sounds he hasn't learned yet.

My son likes to stick things that start with a letter onto the letter. E.g. Get a picture of an A and cover it in stickers of apples, alligator, ax, and ant on them. He has some sticker workbooks like this, but there's one page per letter and I can't keep him in stickers. And he could work on his cutting skills. So I want to basically print out a page with pictures of fruit/vegetables/animals/household objects/whatever etc. and let him cut them out and glue them to the right letter. Where can I find suitable printable sheets?