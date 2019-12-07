best small notebook for work?
December 7, 2019 7:12 AM Subscribe
my job requires me to carry around a notebook, so that i can keep track of all the information i might need to reference on a daily basis (vet receptionist/tech). i've been using a flexible 3x5 moleskine, but it's just not holding up. any other suggestions? i usually carry it in the little cargo pocket on my scrub pants.
Steno pads work very well for this and hold up well.
posted by DarlingBri at 7:51 AM on December 7
I’m a fan of Rhodia notebooks, found they held up very well on my shifts as a nurse and midwife.
posted by stillmoving at 7:56 AM on December 7 [3 favorites]
There are many, many, many covers available for 3x5 notebooks (the ones I've linked are mostly either leather or on the tacticool side, but there are also a lot of nice fabric ones, including these bright nylon ones, that might better match what I imagine to be a vet receptionist/tech's aesthetic). I use this one most days.
Expedition Field Notes are more durable than most 3x5 notebooks.
posted by box at 8:16 AM on December 7 [5 favorites]
Expedition Field Notes are more durable than most 3x5 notebooks.
This Rite in the Rain notebook is pretty sturdy.
posted by gudrun at 9:29 AM on December 7 [1 favorite]
(Me mail me, I'm clearing out my stash and happy to send a few to you gratis)
posted by tipsyBumblebee at 11:06 AM on December 7 [6 favorites]
I was going to mention the Expedition Field Notes, as well. They're made of Yupo, a synthetic waterproof paper that doesn't tear.
posted by jonathanhughes at 11:08 AM on December 7
I got a Rocketbook Everlast Mini recently. Very sturdy and pretty good even if you never use the associated app digital stuff.
posted by Gotanda at 3:55 PM on December 7
Nth-ing Rite in the Rain - I see them all over in forestry and ag fieldwork and Rite-in-the-Rain xeroxed forms in wet laboratories.
posted by clew at 4:22 PM on December 7
