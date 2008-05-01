If a PDF falls in the forest, & no one hears it, does it make a splash?



tl/dr I am an advisor for a communications organization that for *reasons* beyond my control has cut corners on IT. To my surprise, there is no system in place to _consistently_ track downloads of our comms products, though things like 'number of downloads per year' is written into about 30% of the orgs results based management charts. I discovered this when stats on a recent publication of mine were either missing or not registering hits/downloads when news outlets were telling us it was otherwise making a boom. To help get over feelings of 'having worked all for nothing', I want to correct the underlying problem: by suggesting options, tools, and at least a path forward for an otherwise overwhelmed management team (including the comms director) that I believe would welcome the assistance. Wall of technical details follows.





The organization produces both high level policy/science documents and lay person brochures and reporting. These are PDF form (research/policy docs), ebooks (hosted on amazon), infographics/maps/images, website text itself, exposure stories as blog posts, and social media feeds that often link to those exposure stories.



My organization (2 years ago) made a shift over to a results based management format, that is still very unevenly integrated with individual performance reporting processes, as well as document/IT/information management processes. This is an area for management team attention but the specific problem I outline here is urgent and perhaps can illustrate pathways to broader organizational efficiency.



Most staff, including the director have been under the impression that data on the number of downloads of each communication product we produce (both the total, and quantities over time) are being closely monitored. We believe this because there is so much mention of these in results based management forms. Because these indicators were suggested by management, and the director, staff assumed that there would be a protocol at the end of the year to summarize these statistics for the documents we've authored. We also believe this because every 3 months, the director and the board receives data about total number of webhits, geographic location of viewing audience, top searches, and which 3 documents were downloaded the most. This also gave the director and the board the impression that the statistics (and a system to collect/record them over time) were well in hand.



As it turns out, the tracking of these statistics is not organized, strategic, or trackable over time. Apparently, the current process is that the communications team (some are more consistent/proficient than others) create a bit.ly which is then used in updating the organization website (I am not an IT person and I don't know the specifics of this). This allows the communications team to look up the bit.ly address when they have an inquiry (and which has given staff the impression that the information is more organized than it actually is). The bit.ly are not saved in a designated place that other staff can access, staff must ask the comms staff.



Recently, it came to light that we had almost no data on the number of times my major written project had been downloaded. I erroneously assumed my organization was tracking these stats automatically. Our main IT specialist, who also designed the custom website hosting many of my comms products, told me he did not understand the importance of tracking the downloads of the documents, and indicated I should have specifically requested this. (note I include this next info not to place blame but rather to describe the protocol we need to improve) Once he did understand the stats were important, he forgot or inconsistently applied the bit.ly and also posted the materials in so many different places/forms that the tracking information is (as he tells me, too cumbersome to manage). The ebooks are hosted on Amazon, which means that all that comms can look up from them is a single number- we have no way of knowing what that number means (location of the reader, how many pages they viewed etc). The ebook stats are also thus difficult to compare with the pdf stats.



As I understand it from IT staff, organizational reliance on bit.ly may be problematic because 1) the bit.ly's aren't organized/accessible to the authors, 2)they track over time, but as I understand it can only look back so far (?) 3) I'm not sure this is the case, but if staff are copy/pasting from a website addressbar, they may not be picking up the bit.ly when they share it (? I don't know if this is true, or what the criteria would have to be in site construction to make it not true).



At any rate, across the organization, staff/document authors are not informed that they must pay close attention to the links they share (with a protocol) to ensure that the eventual response registers on tracking metrics.



There are 4 ways a reader might get our organizations' documents

1) on the organization's website : Documents and comms products are posted in pdf, ebook, sometimes video, sometimes exposure story blog posts.

2) on a newly created website (Designed in house).

3) on a newly created website (designed outside the organization but my organization gives the comms products to the web desinger)

In cases 2 and 3, these pages are posted under a new domain name, these sites are supposed to help a reader access all the materials related to an initiative, and include links to the same documents that are also hosted on the organization's main site.

4) an organization employee can provide a link to a document (such as a pdf). Currently, the most frequent way an employee does that is to copy and paste the web address of whatever it is they want off the organization website.



I have a good relationship with both the director and comms director and believe my suggestions will be well received (ie. I'm not worried about stepping on toes, and can work with IT staff to solicit their ideas in review before the options are presented to management). But before that, i'd like to prioritize among the list of issues above, pose a range of options to address the most serious, help outline a protocol that all staff can easily/clearly follow, solicit input from IT staff before presenting to management, and then help management monitor whether a new system has rectified the problem over time.



Any suggestions you might have: pathways, tools, subscriptions, process, example protocols that might be working for you etc etc would be greatly appreciated!

My communications organization doesn't have a robust/consistent way to track publication downloads- now a key indicator in our performance plans (individual and organizational). I want to present ideas, options, and at least an outline of a protocol. Problem: I'm not an IT person.