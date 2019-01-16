Tongue in cheek songs about historical topics
February 13, 2019 11:21 PM Subscribe
Yesterday, clavicle recommended this song - The Mesopotamians by TMBG. It‘s my new favourite song (thanks clavicle!). I love songs that poke fun at historical topics and then squeeze relevant words/dates etc. into the lyrics. I also love the Monty Python song „Oliver Cromwell“. Do you have other recommendations? Thanks!
I don’t know if pastiches for children’s TV is quite what you’re looking for, but there’s always Horrible Histories.
posted by Bloxworth Snout at 11:39 PM on February 13 [4 favorites]
More TMBG!
James K. Polk
Istanbul (Not Constantinople)
James K. Polk
Istanbul (Not Constantinople)
The Animaniacs Presidents Song is a fantastic mnemonic device that saved my butt in more than one high school history test.
posted by Rhaomi at 11:56 PM on February 13 [1 favorite]
Don Caron and Linda Gower, Confounds the Science - (Parody of) Sound of Silence.
Don Caron's 12 MONTHS OF TRUMP'S MESS (Parody of 12 Days of Christmas).
Don Caron's 12 MONTHS OF TRUMP'S MESS (Parody of 12 Days of Christmas).
Rasputin!
posted by exceptinsects at 12:16 AM on February 14 [5 favorites]
Thank you for reminding me of my favourite of this genre, absolute banger William the Conqueror by DMX Krew.
posted by Lluvia at 12:31 AM on February 14
Also Monty Python: The Philosophers Song.
posted by stillmoving at 12:42 AM on February 14 [2 favorites]
Too Late to Apologize: A Declaration by Soomo (re: the American Revolutionary War)
posted by lesser weasel at 12:48 AM on February 14 [2 favorites]
The Lyre of Orpheus by Nick Cave. Tesla's Hotel Room by the Handsome Family.
posted by snarfois at 1:03 AM on February 14
Not tongue-in-cheek exactly, but Christopher Lee did a whole album about Charlemagne.
posted by terretu at 1:20 AM on February 14
Perhaps more literary than strictly historical, but Oedipus Rex by Tom Lehrer
posted by crocomancer at 1:23 AM on February 14
There's not a lot of historical data in William Howard Taft by the Two-Man Gentleman Band, but it's a heck of a lot of fun.
88 Lines About 42 Presidents (by the Brunching Shuttlecocks, including Metafilter's own Lore Sjoberg) is equally fun, and much more information dense, but I can't seem to find it anywhere online.
You can find Jonathan Coulton's equally excellent Presidents song if you search for "Presidents" on his download page.
Ah! So my go-to girls for weird historical songs are Rasputina:
Year Without a Summer
My Little Shirtwaist Fire
Howard Hughes
Herb Girls of Birkenau
The War of 1812 by Three Dead Trolls in a Baggie is Canadian gold.
King Tut by Steve Martin.
From Wikipedia: King Tut" paid homage to Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun and presents a caricature of the sensational Treasures of Tutankhamun traveling exhibit that toured seven United States cities from 1976 to 1979. The exhibit attracted approximately eight million visitors.
Capitol Steps checks the "tongue in cheek" box. They focus on contemporary politics, but since they've been around for 30 years, I guess you could say they have 29 years of historical content? Some tracks are available on their website - here's Stormy Daniels. And they have a youtube channel. Here's Huckabee from 2008.
If Capitol Steps is up your alley then you might also check to see if you have a local Gridiron Club which produces shows of similar content to raise funds for journalism scholarships. (The wikipedia article is about the D.C. club but there are others around the country).
Seconding Three Dead Trolls in a Baggie and Rasputin!
Charlie on the MTA was written in earnest as a political campaign song but has sort of a fascinating history after that. Absurdity (when I was little, I always wondered why the wife didn't hand him "one more nickel" instead of a sandwich though the open window at the Scollary Square Station), history, politics, the MBTA Charlie Card...and banjos.
posted by Pax at 5:43 AM on February 14 [1 favorite]
Allen Sherman's You Went The Wrong Way Old King Louie.
posted by Lunaloon at 5:46 AM on February 14
Tom Lehrer's Wernher Von Braun:
Some have harsh words for this man of renown,
But some think our attitude
Should be one of gratitude,
Like the widows and cripples in old london town
Who owe their large pensions to Wernher von Braun.
I am honor-bound to mention that TMBG also did "Meet James Ensor" (art history).
posted by cage and aquarium at 6:05 AM on February 14 [2 favorites]
The other Mesopotamia is by The B-52s
Turn your watch! Turn your watch back!
About a hundred thousand years...
Randy Newman, "Louisiana 1927"
posted by booth at 6:10 AM on February 14
Not quite historical, but a country-and-western rendition of Homer's Odysseus
posted by restless_nomad at 6:11 AM on February 14
Dissenting opinion about "Louisiana 1927" here - that is more of a commemoration/memorial for an historic event, as opposed to something that pokes fun. (It's a gorgeous song, though, so check it out anyway.)
More to your topic:
Donald Fagen's New Frontier is a sort of overall poking-fun at 50s Cold War paranoia mixing with 50s teen culture (the general gist of the song is about kids throwing a house party inside one of their parents' bomb shelters).
The Rolling Stones' Sympathy For The Devil doesn't necessarily make fun of historic stuff, but it's a definite alternate take, and also kicks righteous ass.
Then there's We Didn't Start The Fire.
With Her Head Tucked Underneath Her Arm
posted by azalea_chant at 6:27 AM on February 14
Tom Lehrer is a goldmine for this sort of stuff. Definitely "Wernher Von Braun", but also Alma, and Lobachevsky.
posted by briank at 6:35 AM on February 14 [3 favorites]
I think you just might like Jonathan Coulton's Mandelbrot Set
posted by Mchelly at 6:40 AM on February 14 [1 favorite]
There is Battle of New Orleans by Johnny Horton.
posted by Multicellular Exothermic at 6:40 AM on February 14 [3 favorites]
I really enjoy Brad Neely's song about George Washington.
posted by TwoStride at 7:16 AM on February 14
Ooh, I get to link to The Great Molasses Disaster again!
posted by cobaltnine at 8:23 AM on February 14
Ian Dury and the Blockheads, There Ain't Half Been Some Clever Bastards. Includes silly verses on van Gogh, Noël Coward, and this gem of mauled rhyme:
Einstein can't be classed as witless
He claimed atoms were the littlest
When you do a bit of splittin'-'em-ness
Frighten everybody shitless!
Also, the couplet "Radioactivity / Discovered by Madame Curie" in the Kraftwerk song always cracks me up because the music is so ominous & heavy and the line falls so flat, but I'm not sure that's intentionally tongue-in-cheek.
posted by terretu at 11:34 PM on February 13 [2 favorites]