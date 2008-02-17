How do I deal with my ejaculation? Logistics.



All the orgasms I've had in my life up until recently have been an intense flash of pleasure followed by some tremors and then a very sensitive vulva.



In the last six months or so my orgasms have changed. First, I'm horny all the time. I masturbate at least two or three times an evening but the orgasm isn't a flash anymore, it's a long sequence of 5-second-long mini-orgasms.



But when I cum I just spray liquid everywhere - it's not pee but has a faint smell of pee.



My question is this: my bed and my desk chair and my clothes and my towels and my stretchy pants and my slippers are all wet from this liquid and laundry costs $3 a load.... how do I contain this? Or clean this? Or somehow avoid squirting in the first place?

I'm a 48-year-old woman who's been single for eight years.